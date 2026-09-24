Bentley unveils first fully electric car after £350m factory investment

Bentley has unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the Torcal SUV, following a £350m investment to transform its factory in Crewe, Cheshire, as the luxury carmaker moves further into electric vehicle production.

The Torcal will be manufactured on a new production line at Bentley's Crewe site, which has served as the company's headquarters since 1946.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the investment would "support 4,000 high-value local jobs in Crewe".

The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade said production of the new electric SUV would also help strengthen automotive supply chains. Bentley works with more than 700 businesses, including 82 companies located within a 50-mile radius of its Crewe base.

The launch comes at a difficult time for Britain's motor industry, with manufacturers facing pressure over jobs, costs and the shift towards electric vehicles.

JLR recently announced large-scale job cuts, while carmakers are exploring new ways to expand and protect their businesses. At the same time, there have been calls for the move towards an all-electric future to be slowed.

Bentley said the Torcal will use a 113kWh battery capable of delivering a driving range of up to 375 miles (600km). The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes when connected to a 400kW charger.

The company also unveiled the Torcal S, which it said would be its most powerful vehicle so far. The model has a top speed of 162mph and can accelerate from a standstill to 60mph in 2.8 seconds, making it the fastest-accelerating Bentley from a standstill.

The standard Torcal has a top speed of 155mph and reaches 60mph from a standstill in 3.3 seconds.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley's chairman and chief executive, described the new model as "one of the best Bentleys ever", saying it brings together the company's luxury design with electric technology.

"The Torcal is a Bentley first and foremost, created by hand by people who care, using the best available materials and technology to blend heritage with cutting-edge innovation," he said.

The new production line has been installed inside one of the original buildings at the Crewe factory, which dates back to 1938.

The building was initially used as a machining shop before later becoming a research and development workshop. It has now been cleared and fitted with a new floor to allow autonomous guided vehicles to transport cars through different stages of production.

Reynolds described Bentley's £350m investment as "the third win in just seven days" for Britain's automotive industry.

He pointed to other recent investments, including £500m announced by McLaren and £170m from Nissan.

The government said it is investing £7.5bn to support the country's transition to electric vehicles, as part of plans to phase out new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.