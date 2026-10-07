Chivayo and wife’s remains taken to Gletwin ahead of Thursday Burial

Hundreds of mourners gathered along the streets of Harare on Wednesday as the remains of businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were taken to their family home in Gletwin ahead of their burial on Thursday.

The procession left Doves Funeral Services carrying the bodies of the couple, with members of the Chivayo and Muteke families accompanying the remains in a convoy of high-end vehicles.

The movement through Harare drew crowds in several parts of the capital, with mourners standing along the route as the procession headed towards Gletwin.

Chivayo’s coffin, bearing the mark WMC 777, was wrapped in the Zimbabwean national flag following the decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to confer Provincial Hero status on the late businessman.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire announced the honour during his visit to the Chivayo family home.

“President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted late businessman Wicknell Chivayo Provincial Hero status,” Machakaire said.

Machakaire said the recognition was linked to Chivayo’s contributions to the ruling Zanu-PF party, churches and communities across Zimbabwe.

Before the bodies left the funeral parlour, family members, friends and other mourners attended a memorial service at Doves Olwen Crockery House.

Vapostori clergy conducted the service in keeping with the church doctrine followed by the couple.

While the memorial service was taking place, preparations were underway at the Gletwin home to receive the remains, with the couple expected to lie in state there overnight on Wednesday.

The Provincial Hero honour has given the funeral an official recognition, with government leaders and other prominent guests expected to attend Thursday’s burial.

Chivayo and Muteke are set to be buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park, where foreign dignitaries, government officials and other invited guests are expected to gather for the final rites.

The businessman was widely recognised in Zimbabwe for his business dealings and public profile, while his involvement in political and community activities was also cited in the decision to grant him Provincial Hero status.

Chivayo, Muteke and three other people died on September 30 after their helicopter crashed in the Marondera rural area, about 70km east of Harare.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the crash, with ministers saying on Tuesday that a preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

Information Minister Zhemu Soda said after a Cabinet meeting that the investigation was being conducted under the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Act.

He said initial investigations at the crash site had been completed and the wreckage had been moved to Charles Prince Airport “to allow for detailed forensic examination including by international experts.”

At the Gletwin family home, relatives and friends continued with preparations as the remains were received, ahead of the couple’s burial at Glen Forest Memorial Park on Thursday.