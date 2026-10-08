Coast Guard puts five counties on flood watch ahead of El-Niño rains

The Kenya Coast Guard Service has moved to pre-position rescue teams, boats and emergency supplies in flood-prone parts of the Coast as the government steps up preparations for the expected El Niño rains.

Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale and Tana River have been identified as areas facing possible flooding, strong currents and rough sea conditions, with authorities paying particular attention to locations where rising water levels could disrupt transport and put communities at risk.

The Coast Guard has inspected rescue vessels, secured fuel, food, medical kits and communication equipment, and positioned response teams in high-risk areas ahead of the peak rainfall period.

The preparations were announced by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday, October 8, 2026, as the government strengthened its emergency response measures ahead of the expected rains.

Tana River, Lamu face key risks

The Tana River Delta and Garsen have been singled out for particular attention because rising river levels and runoff from areas upstream could lead to severe flooding.

Heavy rainfall in the upstream areas could also damage roads and interfere with transport, affecting key links in the region.

“Along the coast, particular attention will be given to the Tana River Delta and Garsen, where upstream runoff could result in severe flooding and disruption of key transport links,” the Ministry said.

In Lamu, authorities are concerned about rough seas that could affect movement between the islands.

Many communities in the county depend on boats for transport and other daily activities, leaving them exposed to disruptions if sea conditions worsen.

Five coastal areas under watch

In Mombasa, Tudor and Port Reitz creeks have been identified as priority areas as authorities prepare for possible flooding.

Vanga and Shimoni in Kwale County have also been placed under watch because of the risk of flash floods.

In Kilifi, the Coast Guard is closely monitoring Kilifi Creek and the Sabaki River mouth, where heavy rainfall and rising water levels could create dangerous conditions.

The Coast Guard said it was strengthening its ability to respond to a range of emergencies linked to the expected rains and changing sea conditions.

“The Service is progressively strengthening its operational readiness to respond to increased risks associated with heavy rainfall, rising water levels, strong currents, flash floods and rough sea conditions,” the statement read in part.

The preparations include readying patrol boats and inflatable rescue craft for deployment when needed.

The Service has also secured fuel, food, medical kits and communication equipment to support rescue operations in affected areas.

Rescue teams positioned in high-risk areas

Rather than waiting for emergencies to occur, the Coast Guard is positioning its vessels and response teams closer to areas considered vulnerable.

“Rescue vessels and response teams are being strategically positioned in high-risk areas ahead of the peak rainfall period,” the Ministry said.

The move is expected to allow rescue teams to respond more quickly in the event of flooding, dangerous currents or emergencies at sea.

The preparations cover both inland water-related risks and hazards facing coastal communities and people using the sea for transport.

New response centre in Mombasa

The government has also established a new disaster response centre at the Coast Guard headquarters in Mombasa as part of the preparations.

The centre will monitor weather conditions and help coordinate rescue operations, providing a central point for tracking developments and directing emergency teams and equipment.

“The Centre will provide 24-hour monitoring and maintain operational links with the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and the Kenya Meteorological Department,” the statement read.

The centre will therefore work alongside the National Disaster Operations Centre and the Kenya Meteorological Department to monitor changing conditions and support emergency coordination.

The Coast Guard's preparations form part of the government's wider national emergency plan ahead of the expected El Niño rains.

While authorities have identified areas that could face flooding, strong currents, flash floods and rough seas, the Ministry did not announce any evacuation orders or give specific dates for possible flooding.