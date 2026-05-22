Kenya faces contraceptive shortage as senators push for urgent funding release

A growing shortage of contraceptives in Kenya’s public health facilities has raised alarm in the Senate, with lawmakers warning that delays in funding could disrupt reproductive health services and expose more women and girls to unintended pregnancies and related health risks.

The concern was raised by nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, who linked the crisis to stalled procurement processes and delays in disbursement of funds meant for family planning commodities.

She said the matter was discussed in a stakeholder meeting held in March, which brought together actors in the health sector, including the Young Parliamentarians Association, the Ministry of Health, the National Council for Population and Development, civil society organisations, development partners and international agencies such as the United Nations Population Fund.

Mutinda said many public health facilities are already facing severe stockouts of essential family planning supplies, warning that access to reproductive health services has been affected.

She noted that commonly used contraceptives such as oral pills, injectables, emergency contraceptive pills and cycle beads are currently unavailable in many facilities. She added that implants, male condoms and intrauterine devices are also running at critically low levels.

“Family planning is a critical component of reproductive health and is directly linked to the right to the highest attainable standard of health as provided under Article of the constitution,” Mutinda said.

She warned that continued delays in releasing funds could weaken reproductive health programmes and slow progress toward universal health coverage.

Mutinda said the total funding required for family planning commodities stands at about million, equivalent to roughly Sh billion. However, only Sh500 million was allocated in the current financial year.

She added that only Sh 0 million has so far been released to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency, while the rest of the approved funds remain undisbursed.

“The delay is particularly concerning because the procurement lead time for family planning commodities is approximately 13 months from the date of receipt of funds,” Mutinda said.

“Every delay in disbursement directly translates into prolonged stockouts at health facilities and limited access to essential reproductive health services.”

She warned that the shortage could have wide social and economic consequences, particularly for women, girls and vulnerable communities who rely heavily on public health facilities.

Mutinda further cautioned that the situation could lead to increased unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, maternal deaths and higher pressure on the health system.

She also raised concern that Kenya risks losing support from development partners due to delays in meeting domestic financing commitments.

She said existing arrangements require the government to fund procurement of family planning commodities using local resources in order to qualify for matching support from development partners.

“Continued non-disbursement exposes the country to the risk of losing future support and falling behind comparable countries in the region,” she warned.