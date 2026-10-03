Kurudia makosa ndio shida! Uhuru’s fresh message to Mt Kenya

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again urged Mt Kenya voters to reflect on their past political choices, warning that repeating an earlier mistake would only lead to another one.

Uhuru made the remarks on Saturday, October 3, 2026, while attending the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, the father of former Justice Minister Martha Karua, at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

Addressing mourners and political leaders at the ceremony, the former president appeared to refer to an earlier political decision by voters in the region, while leaving it to them to determine what he meant.

“Nimeuliza swali tu, nimeuliza. Unajua mtu akifanya, kama ukirudia, sasa sijui ni makosa gani mlifanya. Lakini kama nyinyi wenyewe mnajua, sasa si ni shauri yenu? Mimi nimesema kurudia makosa ndiyo shida,” Uhuru said.

His remarks drew an affirmative response from the crowd, prompting him to acknowledge the political nature of his message.

“Hiyo pia ni siasa,” he added, drawing laughter from those present.

The comments come years after Uhuru openly campaigned against his then deputy, William Ruto, during the 2022 presidential election.

In July 2022, Uhuru warned Mt Kenya voters against electing Ruto and backed Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in the presidential race. Ruto nevertheless won the election and took over from Uhuru as Kenya’s fifth president.

Uhuru formally handed over power to Ruto in September 2022, congratulated him after the election and said he would pray for his success.

The former president has since returned to the 2022 political contest in his public remarks. In November 2025, while addressing Jubilee Party delegates in Murang’a, Uhuru said he had warned Mt Kenya voters about Ruto before the 2022 election but that they had not listened to him.

He made similar comments in April 2026, with his remarks being interpreted as a warning against making the same political choices again. However, those comments were presented as general political advice rather than an endorsement of a specific candidate.

His latest comments were made as political parties and leaders continue to prepare for the 2027 General Election, a period in which Mt Kenya is expected to attract renewed political attention.

Uhuru’s message at the Kirinyaga burial therefore brought his earlier 2022 warning back into focus, with the retired president urging voters to consider the consequences of repeating previous political choices as the next election approaches.