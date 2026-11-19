United Green Movement (UGM) Co-Party Leader David Maraga has criticised President William Ruto's fourth State of the Nation Address, accusing him of presenting an incomplete account of Kenya's economic performance by leaving out critical figures on the cost of living, unemployment and public debt.

In a follow-up statement on Thursday, referencing his November 18 remarks, Maraga described Ruto's address as a scorecard lacking key figures to demonstrate whether the government's development promises were improving the lives of Kenyans.

He challenged Ruto's declaration that the country was experiencing a "powerful comeback", arguing that rising inflation and household expenses contradicted the administration's assessment of economic recovery.

Maraga pointed to October 2026 inflation figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), which he said stood at 7.3 per cent, representing a 40-month high.

He further cited increases in food and transport prices, which he put at 10.2 per cent and 17.1 per cent, respectively, accusing the President of giving insufficient attention to the cost-of-living crisis.

"The President said inflation averaged 4.1 per cent in 2025 and spoke of a 'powerful comeback'. In October 2026 the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics put inflation at 7.3 per cent, a 40-month high, with food up 10.2 per cent and transport up 17.1 per cent. He gave it one sentence," Maraga stated.

President William Ruto addressing a joint Parliament during his 14th State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. — PCS

The former Chief Justice also questioned the government's employment record, particularly its focus on overseas job opportunities without providing statistics on youth unemployment.

During his address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, Ruto highlighted employment opportunities created through international labour agreements, saying 707,000 Kenyans were working abroad.

However, Maraga argued that the administration had failed to explain the domestic employment situation or present a comprehensive strategy for creating sustainable opportunities for young people.

He cited World Bank projections indicating that ambitious governance reforms could increase Kenya's gross domestic product by up to 20 per cent by 2035 and support the creation of 7.7 million better jobs.

On public finances, Maraga raised concerns over the country's growing debt burden, saying public debt had exceeded KSh13 trillion.

He also questioned the government's budget deficit, which he said stood at 6.8 per cent of GDP against a target of 4.7 per cent, while interest payments continued to consume resources that could otherwise support essential services.

"Public debt has passed Sh13 trillion. The deficit was 6.8 per cent of GDP last year against a target of 4.7 per cent, and interest costs at 5.8 per cent of GDP crowd out hospitals, schools, roads and jobs," he said.

Maraga further questioned the government's development commitments, arguing that several flagship projects announced by the administration had yet to achieve the promised results.

He cited the proposed recruitment of 20,000 healthcare workers, construction of 250,000 affordable houses, establishment of micro, small and medium enterprise centres and TVET industrial parks.

He also criticised the government's Sh40 billion broadband pledge, saying it remained unfulfilled.

On corruption, Maraga questioned the administration's reliance on digital platforms such as eCitizen and electronic procurement, citing concerns raised by the Auditor-General over government control of the eCitizen system.

His criticism also extended to preparations for the 2027 General Election, with the UGM leader faulting Ruto for failing to address the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during his address.

"The World Bank has warned that 2027 election uncertainty threatens reform and growth. The President did not mention the IEBC. No credible electoral reforms, no elections," Maraga stated.

World Bank — HANDOUT

The address, delivered under Article 132 of the Constitution, provided an opportunity for the President to account for his administration's performance, outline progress on national priorities and present its development agenda.

The President defended his government's economic record, highlighting improvements in agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure, affordable housing and employment under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

He also announced proposed tax relief measures targeting low-income earners, property transactions and mobile phone imports as part of efforts to ease the financial burden on households.

However, Maraga maintained that government announcements and development promises should be subjected to measurable tests, including whether projects have been budgeted for, independently evaluated, and capable of creating employment opportunities locally.

He called on the government to publish feasibility studies and valuations supporting major development deals, arguing that public resources must be managed transparently.

"We call on the Government to publish the feasibility studies and valuations behind every major deal. Money and power belong to the people, and leadership demands competence, discipline, integrity and accountability," he said.

Maraga, who is positioning himself for the 2027 presidential election under UGM, concluded by arguing that Kenya needed stronger governance rather than additional borrowing, taxation and political messaging.

"Kenya cannot borrow, tax or spin its way out of failed governance. It must govern its way to prosperity: a fairer economy, stronger institutions and dignity for every Kenyan," he concluded.