Judiciary gets Sh30.38bn budget boost but faces Sh15.6bn funding gap

Kenya's courts will head into the next financial year with more funding but still far less than what they say is needed to tackle mounting cases, expand services and deliver planned reforms, after the Treasury allocated the Judiciary Sh30.38 billion in the 2026/27 budget.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi unveiled the allocation on Thursday while presenting the government's Sh4.82 trillion spending plan in Parliament, giving the Judiciary an additional Sh2.58 billion compared to the Sh27.8 billion it received in the current financial year.

The increase continues the government's recent trend of raising funding for the justice sector, with the latest allocation aimed at supporting court operations and improving the delivery of justice across the country.

However, budget documents show the Judiciary remains well below its funding target.

The institution had requested Sh46 billion to implement programmes under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and its Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) blueprint. The approved allocation leaves a deficit of about Sh15.62 billion.

The funding gap is expected to pose challenges to some of the Judiciary's planned activities even as courts continue to deal with heavy workloads and growing demand for services.

Part of the additional funding is expected to enhance court operations, improve access to justice and help speed up the handling of cases, particularly in major urban areas such as Nairobi where courts continue to experience high caseloads.

While outlining the budget proposals, Mbadi said the allocation would help sustain operations within the justice sector.

"This funding will enable the administration of justice and support the continued functioning of the Judiciary," Mbadi said.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which oversees the hiring, discipline and welfare of judicial officers, has separately sought Sh1.783 billion from Parliament to facilitate its operations and constitutional responsibilities.

The latest allocation follows a similar increase in the previous financial year when the Judiciary's budget rose from Sh24.7 billion to Sh27.8 billion, reflecting continued government support for the institution's operations and efforts to widen access to justice.

Other agencies in the justice and accountability sector also secured funding in the 2026/27 budget. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was allocated Sh7 billion, while the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) received Sh5.1 billion.

The allocations come as the government seeks to strengthen key institutions responsible for justice, accountability and the rule of law under the new budget framework.