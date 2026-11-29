Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended Linda Mwananchi Movement's proposed approach to nomination fees, saying the political outfit will not use aspiring candidates as a revenue source and will instead seek to make elective politics more affordable.

Sifuna said leaders associated with the movement had agreed to introduce a flat Sh5,000 lifetime membership fee, down from the Sh20,000 previously charged by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which he formerly represented as Secretary General.

Speaking during a Kenyan diaspora engagement in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Sifuna said political parties often treat nomination fees as an important source of income when preparing their budgets, creating financial barriers for people seeking elective positions.

He argued that the high costs discourage women, young people, and persons with disabilities from participating in elections, despite their interest and qualifications to serve in public office.

"We as Linda Mwananchi are not looking to make money from aspirants," Sifuna said, explaining that the decision to lower the lifetime membership fee was reached after discussions with other leaders.

He said the KSh5,000 charge would apply as a flat rate, challenging other political parties to identify one with a lower lifetime membership fee.

He further criticized political parties that charge Sh250,000 in nomination fees before offering discounts to women and persons with disabilities. According to Sifuna, the 50% reduction still leaves the affected aspirants paying Sh125,000, an amount he said remains unaffordable for many people seeking elective positions.

He described the charges as a significant obstacle to political participation, arguing that financial requirements should not determine who gets an opportunity to contest for leadership.

Sifuna also drew from his experience as ODM Secretary General, recalling how he approached organizations supporting women's participation in politics to help female aspirants meet party membership and nomination requirements.

He said the initiative enabled women seeking elective positions across all 290 constituencies to receive financial assistance to clear the required fees, including some who have since criticized him politically.

"Every single woman who was running in a single constituency, the 290 constituencies in Kenya, received a cheque from Sifuna to clear the life membership fee and the nomination fees, including those who insult me today, all of them," he said.

The senator said his experience working with aspiring candidates helped him understand the financial challenges that prevent many Kenyans from entering elective politics.

He added that the movement also intended to create opportunities for emerging politicians to develop their leadership skills through regular engagement and exposure to public platforms.

What is Linda Mwananchi's membership and nomination fee?

On November 18, 2026, Sifuna publicly announced that Linda Mwananchi would charge Sh5,000 for lifetime membership, describing it as an effort to make joining the political outfit more affordable.

The movement's delegates had adopted its nomination and election rules during a National Delegates Conference on November 13, 2026, alongside amendments to the party constitution.