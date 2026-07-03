Pros fill up Nairobi cricket fixtures as three tiers return this weekend

The Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) 50 Overs League hits second gear this Sunday, with the Super Division table already taking shape after a dramatic opening weekend. Ruaraka “A” sit top with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.240, ahead of Ngara SC “A” on 1.820 and Kanbis “A” on 1.520.

With the top three level on points, this weekend’s results could once again change the standings. Sir Ali “A” are the only side on a bye.

Ngara, on the other hand, rediscovered their bite in Week One, with Ngara “A” recording a 91-run upset win over Swamibapa “A” at Ngara Sports Club in South C, Nairobi — a result that ended Swamibapa’s aura of invincibility and announced Ngara’s return as contenders.

The catalyst was Indian professional Shubham Chhag, who smashed a match-defining century to take Ngara past the 250-run mark. With Satyam Chaudhary and Avnish Kerai completing their overseas contingent, Ngara now boast three registered 50-over foreign players capable of transforming them from underdogs into title contenders.

Ngara “A” will host Kanbis “A” in a summit clash expected to shake up the Super Division standings. Eastleigh-based Kanbis head into the fixture fresh from a 76-run victory over Sikh Union “A” at Sikh Union Club, with openers Pushpak Kerai, Keval Buva (wk), Smit Patel, Navneet Vora and Shruti Kalawadia all expected to feature again.

Dhiren Gondaria, Sachin Bhudiya and evergreen Rakep Patel are also expected to shine for the Eastleigh side.

League leaders Ruaraka “A”, captained by Nitish Hirani, demolished Sir Ali “A” by 112 runs last weekend to claim top spot on NRR. The Thika Road side will now rely on their dependable quartet of Maxwell Swaminathan, Satyakesh Jain, Omkar Chule and former Kenya international Morris Ouma in Sunday’s home match against Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL “A”) at Ruaraka Sports Club.

Swamibapa will host Nairobi Gymkhana “A” at Jamhuri with their three registered professionals — Dhwanil Patel, Haswang Brahmbhatt and Onkar Jadhav — while Gymkhana will counter with Shubham Sisodiya, Mohit Jhawa and Ali Shahid Butt. A victory for Swamibapa would reset their campaign, while Gymkhana aim to make up for their absence in Week One.

In another Super Division encounter, Stray Lions “A” will kick off their campaign against Sikh Union “A” at their Peponi backyard.

Division One Fixtures

The second tier will feature six key matches this weekend:

SCLPS YL “B” vs Ruaraka “B” (SCLPS)

Kanbis “B” vs Ngara “B” (Eastleigh High School Ground)

Nairobi Gymkhana “B” vs Swamibapa “B” (venue to be confirmed)

Sikh Union “B” vs Wolves CC “A” (Sikh Union)

Sir Ali “B” vs Obuya Academy “A” (Sir Ali)

Kongonis “A” vs Legends CC “A” (Nairobi Club)

Division Two Fixtures

Division Two also gets underway this weekend with five fixtures across various venues in Nairobi. Last season’s champions, Legends CC “A”, earned promotion to Division One, opening the door for a new title race and possible promotion opportunities.

Stray Lions “B” start as favourites for the title after narrowly missing out last season.

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Super Division

Ruaraka “A” vs SCLPS YL “A” (Ruaraka)

Ngara SC “A” vs Kanbis “A” (Ngara)

Stray Lions “A” vs Sikh Union “A” (Peponi)

Swamibapa “A” vs Nairobi Gymkhana “A” (Jamhuri)

Sir Ali “A” — Bye

Division One

SCLPS YL “B” vs Ruaraka “B” (SCLPS)

Kanbis “B” vs Ngara SC “B” (Eastleigh)

Nairobi Gymkhana “B” vs Swamibapa “B” (TBC)

Sikh Union “B” vs Wolves CC “A” (Sikh Union)

Sir Ali “B” vs Obuya Academy “A” (Sir Ali)

Kongonis “A” vs Legends CC “A” (Nairobi Club)

Division Two