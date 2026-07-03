Higher KNH charges leave patients facing tough treatment choices

Patients seeking treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital are now digging deeper into their pockets after a fresh review of medical charges pushed up the cost of several specialised procedures, dealing a blow to many families that depend on the country's top referral facility for critical care.

The new charges affect a broad range of services, from diagnostic tests to surgical and intensive care procedures. Those impacted include patients requiring CT scans, MRI scans, endoscopies, colonoscopies, gastroscopies, cataract operations, hernia repairs, prostate procedures, chemotherapy-related treatment and intensive care services.

The changes come as the government continues implementing healthcare financing reforms through the Social Health Authority (SHA), with concerns emerging over whether specialised services in public hospitals will remain affordable for ordinary Kenyans.

Among the procedures that have recorded the biggest increase is endoscopy, whose cost has jumped from Sh6,500 to Sh20,000, representing a 208 per cent rise.

The cost of an ultrasound scan has also gone up from Sh1,800 to Sh4,800, an increase of 167 per cent. Patients requiring a colonoscopy are now paying Sh25,000, up from Sh9,800, marking a 155 per cent increase.

Additional diagnostic services linked to the procedures have not been spared. An endoscopy accompanied by a biopsy now costs Sh22,500 after a 150 per cent rise, while a colonoscopy with a biopsy has increased to Sh27,500 from its previous rate, reflecting a 137 per cent jump.

Consultation charges have also risen. Patients now pay Sh1,550 for consultations compared to the previous fee of Sh1,150, an increase of 35 per cent.

Reports indicate that the revised fees came as a surprise to many patients. Some who had already booked appointments and procedures reportedly arrived at the hospital only to discover that the new charges had placed treatment beyond their financial reach.

The increase affects procedures commonly used to detect and manage serious health conditions, including cancer, digestive system illnesses and other long-term diseases. This has raised fears that some patients could delay seeking care or fail to complete treatment because of the added financial burden.

For many households, the affected services are essential medical interventions rather than optional procedures. Reports that some patients have postponed or cancelled planned treatment due to the higher costs have renewed debate over access to healthcare and the ability of vulnerable patients to obtain specialised services.

While KNH has not publicly provided a detailed explanation for the individual adjustments, the new charges have emerged during a period of major changes in healthcare financing under SHA.

The Ministry of Health has previously stated that revised tariffs are meant to support an evidence-based reimbursement system and help build a sustainable framework for funding healthcare services across the country.

The latest review has once again drawn attention to the cost of healthcare at public referral facilities that serve large numbers of patients every day.

Although health sector reforms are aimed at strengthening service delivery and financing, questions remain over whether rising treatment costs could place additional pressure on households already struggling with daily expenses.

As KNH continues to offer highly specialised services that are not widely available in many public hospitals, the latest fee adjustments have reignited concerns about how accessible critical treatment will remain for patients who need it most.