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Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet as DA reorganises GNU team

Africa · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet as DA reorganises GNU team
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. PHOTO/X
In Summary

Among the changes, Willie Aucamp was named the new Minister of Agriculture, taking over from John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen has now been appointed Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the country’s coalition government, appointing new ministers and deputy ministers in a move linked to recent developments within the Democratic Alliance (DA), the second-largest party in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

In a statement issued by the presidency, Ramaphosa said the appointments followed consultations with the DA leadership as part of ongoing arrangements within the coalition government.

Among the changes, Willie Aucamp was named the new Minister of Agriculture, taking over from John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen has now been appointed Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

David Maynier was also appointed Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The reshuffle further saw several DA members join government as deputy ministers. Alexandra Abrahams was appointed Deputy Minister for Electricity and Energy, Jack Bloom was named Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation, while Yusuf Cassim became Deputy Minister for Higher Education. Ramaphosa also appointed Dina Pule as Minister of Social Development.

She takes over a position that became vacant after Sisisi Tolashe was dismissed in May.

The presidency said the newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers were sworn into office on Wednesday afternoon, officially taking up their new responsibilities in government.

The latest changes come weeks after the DA elected Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Mayor of Cape Town, as its federal leader in June.

Following his election, the party submitted changes to its representation in the national executive, including the replacement of Steenhuisen as Agriculture Minister.

South Africa’s Government of National Unity was established in 2024 after the African National Congress (ANC) failed to win an outright majority in the general election.

It was the first time the ANC had fallen short of a majority since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

The cabinet changes are the latest adjustments within the coalition arrangement as parties continue to manage their representation in government under the GNU framework.

Tags

Ministry of Agriculture Cyril Ramaphosa Democratic Alliance Water and sanitation higher education cabinet reshuffle Government of National Unity South Africa politics Ministry of Trade and Industry Ministry of Forestry Ministry of Social Development Electricity and Energy

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