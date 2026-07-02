Kilifi Grade 10 student tops national NACADA essay competition on drug abuse prevention

A Grade 10 student from Kilifi County has emerged as the national winner of the 2026 NACADA Senior School Essay Writing Competition on alcohol and drug abuse prevention, topping a field of 1,153 entries drawn from 132 schools across 39 counties in a contest aimed at strengthening awareness among learners.

Faith Munyazi Wugoma of Helping Hands Senior School took the overall top position, with Rukia Abdi of Garbatulla Girls Secondary School in Isiolo County finishing second. Angel Wangari, a Grade 10 learner at AIC Morop Girls Senior School in Nakuru County, placed third.

The competition, organised by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), was held under the theme, "Protecting Our Future: Making Drug-Free Choices in School and Beyond." It brought together learners who used essay writing to reflect on drug prevention, peer influence, and the role of families, schools and communities in shaping behaviour.

NACADA said the initiative is part of ongoing government efforts to boost awareness and prevention of alcohol and drug abuse among young people while also encouraging creativity and critical thinking in schools.

NACADA Board Chairperson Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori said the strong quality of essays showed increasing awareness among students on the dangers of substance abuse and the need for prevention.

"Prevention is our most strategic investment in Kenya's future. The passion and clarity displayed by these students demonstrate that young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also active agents of change today."

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the competition supports the Competency-Based Curriculum by building life skills, responsibility and critical thinking among learners.

"Through this competition, we are empowering learners to become ambassadors of change in their schools and communities. By reflecting on issues such as peer pressure and the role of families and schools, students strengthen the skills needed to resist drugs and support their peers."

Special recognition was also given for inclusive participation, with Sirat Mahad of Ngala Secondary School for the Deaf in Nakuru County honoured for a video presentation on the effects of alcohol and drug abuse on academic performance and school discipline.

Dr. Omerikwa said the entry highlighted the need to fully include learners with disabilities in drug prevention programmes.

Participants were required to submit handwritten essays of between 800 and 1,000 words in either English or Kiswahili. The essays focused on issues such as the impact of substance abuse on academic performance, peer pressure and social media influence, the role of schools in creating drug-free environments, ways of resisting drug use, and the role of parents and communities.

Winners also received recognition in different thematic areas. Faith Munyazi Wugoma was awarded for the best essay on the role of schools in building safe and drug-free learning spaces. Rukia Abdi was recognised for the best essay on parental and community responsibility in preventing drug abuse. Angel Wangari won in the category on how students can resist drugs and positively influence their peers.

NACADA confirmed that all students, teachers and participating schools will receive certificates of recognition, while national and county winners will be awarded plaques and other prizes during a ceremony whose date will be announced later.

The winning essays will also be published in a special NACADA newsletter, with lessons from the competition expected to guide future prevention programmes and promote creative writing and digital storytelling in schools.