Canadian couple cycles across Africa to fund youth empowerment and education projects

Canadian couple and Cycle 5 to Survive founders Pierre and Kristen Meindertsma are undertaking a 7,000-kilometre cycling expedition across Africa to raise funds for education, entrepreneurship and youth empowerment programmes, with proceeds supporting grassroots organisations working to improve the lives of children and vulnerable communities around the world.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, the pair said the journey is part of a wider effort to create opportunities for young people and help address poverty by supporting five carefully selected charitable organisations operating in different parts of the world.

Kristen said empowering young people has always been at the heart of their mission, drawing from her experience as a teacher working with children throughout her career.

"The first thing that came to mind is our younger generation. I'm a teacher, and I've worked with kids my whole life. It has always been about how I can empower the younger generation to be better, kinder, more involved, and to give back. If we have an opportunity to work in the minds of the younger generation and show them they have the ability to change the world, then that would be our focus. I love breaking cycles and prevention."

She said the initiative seeks to inspire young people to become active contributors in their communities while encouraging positive change through education and opportunity.

Pierre explained that the idea behind Cycle 5 to Survive emerged after years of focusing heavily on work, prompting him to look for a more meaningful purpose.

"I was working many hours every day and thought there had to be more to life than just working all the time. When my wife turned 55 and I turned 50, I came up with the idea of giving back with the number five. We met riding bicycles, so we decided to ride around the world while supporting five different charities."

The couple said cycling became the preferred way to carry out their mission because it allows them to connect more closely with people and places along their route.

"When you're on a bike you're going through the world a little slower. You can look around, smell things, hear things and have quiet time. It's where we have conversations, clear our minds and think about what we're trying to achieve."

They noted that while many people assume endurance cycling is mainly a physical challenge, the emotional demands are often much greater.

"People think riding long distances is physically exhausting, but the hardest part is emotional. Sometimes you don't know where you'll sleep, whether you'll find food, or how to communicate because of language barriers. Sometimes you wonder whether what you're are doing is really making a difference."

According to the pair, all funds raised through their cycling adventures are directed to organisations that already have programmes in place and understand the needs of the communities they serve.

"We're really a conduit. The charities know what change is needed; we don't. We simply share the message with the world, raise funds and allow those organisations to continue their work."

Among the organisations benefiting from their support are IDE International Development Enterprises in Kenya, Hope for Korah in Ethiopia, Opportunity International in the Dominican Republic, Himalayan Life in Nepal and LCC University in Lithuania.

The founders said they carried out extensive checks before partnering with the organisations to ensure accountability and confidence in how donations would be used.

"We carried out financial audits, met board members and presidents of the organisations because we were putting our reputation behind them, and they were putting theirs behind us."

The couple said their goal is not only to raise funds but also to shine a spotlight on organisations that are already making a difference, while encouraging more people to support efforts aimed at improving opportunities for children and communities worldwide.