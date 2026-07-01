Huduma Kenya rolls out sign language services at 20 centres

Huduma Kenya has rolled out sign language interpretation services at 20 centres across the country, marking a new step in efforts to make government services more accessible to people with hearing impairments and improve inclusivity in public service delivery.

The programme, introduced at the start of the new month, is expected to ease communication challenges faced by deaf customers when seeking services from government agencies operating under the Huduma Kenya framework. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that people with hearing disabilities can access information and services more easily while reducing barriers that have often limited their interaction with public institutions.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, Huduma Kenya said the service has been put in place to support customers with hearing disabilities at selected centres.

"Did you know that we have Sign Language Interpreters to support our deaf customers at select Huduma Centres?" the agency said.

The centres offering the service are located in Mombasa, Siaya, Nakuru, Kakamega, Vihiga, Makadara, Bungoma, City Square, Eastleigh, GPO, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kibra, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Nyeri and Samburu.

Through the programme, deaf customers visiting the identified centres will be able to access interpretation support while applying for government services, making inquiries or seeking assistance from officers serving at the facilities.

The move addresses a challenge that many people with hearing impairments have faced when accessing public services. In many cases, the absence of interpretation services has made communication difficult, affecting their ability to obtain information and complete various government processes.

Disability rights advocates have consistently maintained that accessibility should go beyond physical infrastructure and include communication support that enables all citizens to interact effectively with public institutions.

The introduction of sign language interpreters comes as Kenya continues to advance measures aimed at promoting inclusion and improving access to services for persons with disabilities.

Recent efforts received further momentum after Parliament passed the Kenyan Sign Language Bill, 2023 with amendments, a move that could expand the recognition and use of Kenyan Sign Language in key sectors including education, the justice system, media and public institutions.

The Bill seeks to improve access to information and public services for people who are deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind through measures such as mandatory interpretation services and other communication support mechanisms.

Lawmakers who supported the proposed law said the changes are intended to strengthen inclusivity and guarantee equal access to education, justice and government services for all citizens.

If enacted, the legislation is expected to reinforce communication rights for persons with hearing disabilities and support ongoing accessibility reforms, complementing initiatives such as Huduma Kenya's latest programme aimed at making government services more accessible to everyone regardless of disability.