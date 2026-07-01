'100 per cent give': Charity cycling founders explain their fundraising formula

Canadian couple and Cycle 5 to Survive founders Pierre and Kristen Meindertsma have revealed that their global charity cycling initiative is sustained largely by community support, with every public donation directed entirely to charitable organisations while they personally finance their expeditions.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, the pair said the success of their fundraising model has been built on trust, transparency and a shared belief that ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference.

P.L said the initiative began by sharing their vision with family, friends, and members of their local community in Canada.

"We just started sharing the dream with the people in our community. We put our own time and effort into fundraising, and we self-fund everything we do. We pay for all our travel and expedition costs ourselves. When we organise fundraising events and share the dream, those people tell other people, who then tell others. As we cycle around the world, people who hear our story also give a little money, but 80 to 90 per cent of the funds come from people we know and people who believe in our dream."

He said many supporters contribute because they trust the couple's commitment rather than having prior knowledge of the organisations receiving the funds.

"The people who support us may not know the charities, but they know the good that's in our hearts and the good we want to do."

The Meindertsmas estimated that between 200 and 300 people provide direct financial support, while thousands more encourage them through social media and by following their journey.

"You can measure support in many ways. Some people pray for us, others encourage us online, while others provide financial support. We are just two average people from a small community in Canada trying to do something that people think is crazy."

Kristen said the initiative operates on a principle of complete financial accountability.

"We're most proud that it is 100 per cent give. Every penny raised goes directly to the charities. We have a donor who covers all the credit card fees, while we personally cover every cost of our expeditions. We also make our own donations. We call it philanthropy in action because we're completely invested in what we're doing."

She added that the couple's philosophy centres on taking action rather than waiting for perfect conditions.

"One of the things P.L always says is that action trumps perfection. If we waited until everything was perfectly planned, we would never begin. We simply started, and people chose to walk alongside us."

Looking beyond their current five-continent mission, the couple said they hope to help charities become financially sustainable instead of relying solely on donations.

"The reliance on donations alone is becoming more difficult globally. We want to explore how charities can work with governments, businesses and local partners to become more self-sustaining."

Their next ambition is a sixth cycling expedition across Canada to support a local charity, while continuing to strengthen partnerships with the five organisations they already support.

"Our hope is that people hear our story and realise they don't have to cycle across continents to make a difference. They can help a neighbour, support a child or strengthen a local charity. Small acts of kindness create a ripple effect, and that's how lasting change begins." Kristen concluded.