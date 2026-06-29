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South Africa out of World Cup after dramatic defeat to Canada

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
South Africa out of World Cup after dramatic defeat to Canada
Bafana's center back Mbekelezi Mbokazi pictured in yellow tackling Canada's striker Tani Oluwaseyi in black. PHOTO/AP
In Summary

The South African men’s national football team failed to stop a 92nd-minute volley from Stephen Eustaquio that beat captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who stumbled while attempting to save the powerful low strike. The goal sent Hugo Broos’ side crashing out as Canada advanced to the Round of 16.

Bafana Bafana’s hopes were shattered after South Africa suffered a late defeat to Canada, ending their World Cup dream in heartbreaking fashion.

The South African men’s national football team failed to stop a 92nd-minute volley from Stephen Eustaquio that beat captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who stumbled while attempting to save the powerful low strike. The goal sent Hugo Broos’ side crashing out as Canada advanced to the Round of 16.

Speaking after the match played at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side had prepared well but failed to capitalize on their chances.

“We had to be well organized and control the game. It has been a nice World Cup, even though we did not come out as powerful as our opponents. With proper planning in attack, we could have advanced from Los Angeles,” Broos said after the match.

Broos welcomed back Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tebogo Mokoena, who had been suspended. Like in their opener against Mexico, he partnered Sphephelele Sithole in midfield, while Thembelo Maseko, Rehobile Mofokeng, and Oswin Appollis provided creativity behind lone striker Evidence Makgopa.

Despite their attacking efforts, the South Africans could not find the back of the net, even after managing six attempts on goal and enjoying 58 per cent possession. They were eventually punished by Eustaquio’s dramatic stoppage-time winner.

South Africa now become the second African side to exit the tournament after Tunisia, who also failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Still, Bafana Bafana leave the competition with pride, even as Broos continues to weigh his future. The Belgian tactician had earlier indicated he would retire after the North American tournament, but later admitted he would first discuss the matter with his employers.

Tags

Canada South Africa Bafana Bafana World Cup 2026 Hugo Broos Los Angeles Stadium

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