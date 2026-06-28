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Scotland send wives and girlfriends home as World Cup hopes fade

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Scotland send wives and girlfriends home as World Cup hopes fade
Scotland Captain Andy Robertson. PHOTO/PA Media
In Summary

Their group was among the first to conclude its fixtures, leaving the Scots in suspense as they awaited results from other matches to determine their fate in Group C, where they finished third.

Scotland sent their wives and girlfriends back home on Saturday as they waited for a miracle to secure qualification to the World Cup knockout stage, the Round of 32.

Their group was among the first to conclude its fixtures, leaving the Scots in suspense as they awaited results from other matches to determine their fate in Group C, where they finished third.

Scotland managed only one victory against Haiti but struggled against group leaders Brazil and second-placed Morocco, who both claimed maximum points against them.

According to The Sun, the uncertainty came while the squad stayed in luxury conditions at the Grand Bohemian boutique hotel in downtown Charlotte, where rooms reportedly cost $300 per night.

Scotland’s hopes of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams quickly faded. For qualification to happen, Ghana needed to beat Croatia by at least three goals, but Croatia instead secured a 2-1 win.

They also needed Algeria to lose to Austria by at least two goals, but the match ended in a 3-3 draw. In another key result, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) needed to fail to beat already-eliminated Uzbekistan by four goals or more. However, the Congolese side won 3-1, ending Scotland’s slim hopes.

The Scots are now set to return home following another disappointing World Cup campaign. Their struggles at the tournament continue, as they failed to progress beyond the group stage despite returning to the competition for the first time in 28 years.

Scotland also remain the only team in World Cup history to be eliminated on goal difference in three consecutive tournaments, 1974, 1978, and 198,  a record that still stands today.

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Scotland World Cup 2026 Round of 32

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