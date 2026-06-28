CS Ogamba announces plans for a multi-stakeholder team to address school unrest

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced plans to establish a multi-stakeholder team to address rising cases of school unrest and dormitory fires affecting learning institutions across the country.

Speaking during the 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Burieruri High School in Meru County on Sunday, CS Ogamba said the proposed team would bring together key players in the education sector to identify long-term solutions to what he described as a recurring challenge affecting learners.

The Education CS said recent incidents of unrest and school fires had raised concern, particularly after some cases resulted in fatalities.

"We have had unrest in a number of our schools. We have had situations where there have been fires, some leading to loss of life, which is very, very unfortunate," he said.

Ogamba said the government had agreed to establish a broader platform bringing together parents, teachers, religious leaders, school sponsors and government representatives to examine the issues affecting students.

"We've agreed that we are going to form a multi-stakeholder team to discuss the issues that are affecting our students in all our schools," he said.

"We want all of us as stakeholders in the education sector, from parents, from the government, from teachers, from the people in the religious sector, and sponsors to come together, so that we can ensure that we get a solution to this perennial problem that is affecting our children."

He said restoring discipline and stability in schools was essential to ensuring institutions continue shaping future leaders.

"Because without discipline in our schools, we will not have a situation where we are developing leaders of tomorrow," he added.

Ogamba also thanked President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for supporting efforts aimed at addressing challenges facing the education sector.

The announcement comes amid increasing concern over a rise in school disturbances reported in different parts of the country.

Ministry of Education data shows that 330 cases of school unrest have been recorded since April 27 during the second term, highlighting growing concerns over student welfare and safety in learning institutions. The figures include 95 fire incidents and 34 attempted arson attacks reported in schools across the country.

The incidents have also led to the deaths of 18 learners, among them 16 students who died in the Utumishi Academy dormitory fire, as well as two other students who lost their lives in separate school fire incidents in Eastern and Western Kenya.

Education stakeholders have linked the rise in unrest to multiple challenges affecting learners, including mental health concerns, drug and substance abuse, social media influence, peer pressure, family instability and anxiety associated with ongoing education reforms.