Ruto urges discipline and community role amid rising school unrest

President William Ruto has called for stronger discipline and greater collective responsibility in addressing rising cases of school unrest, saying education should not only focus on academic achievement but also on shaping character among learners.

Speaking on Sunday during the 60th anniversary celebrations of Burieruri Boys High School in Maua, Meru County, President Ruto said recent incidents of unrest in schools across the country should prompt national reflection on the role of parents, teachers and communities in nurturing responsible young people.

"In recent weeks, our nation has watched with deep concern incidents of unrest in some of our schools, causing anxiety among parents, distress among teachers and concern across the country," he said.

The president said the incidents underscored the need to view education beyond examinations and grades.

"They remind us that education is not only about passing examinations, but also about forming character, resolving differences peacefully and understanding that every action carries consequences," he said.

Ruto warned that while knowledge and talent were important, discipline remained the foundation upon which success and national development were built.

"Talent is common. Discipline is rare. Our country does not merely need educated young people; it needs disciplined ones," he said.

"Knowledge may sharpen the mind, but only discipline governs its use. Talent without discipline is wasted. Freedom without discipline descends into disorder," he added.

Addressing students directly, President Ruto urged learners to think carefully about the long-term impact of their decisions.

"Hear this truth and carry it for life. Every choice you make writes a chapter of your future. Some mistakes pass with time. Others leave scars that last a lifetime," he said.

Burieruri High School students during the institution's 60th anniversary celebrations on June 28,2026.PHOTO/PCS.

The President also appealed to parents to become more involved in their children's lives, arguing that schools alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of raising young people.

"A school can educate a child, but it cannot raise one alone. Be present in your children's lives. Know their friends. Understand their struggles," he said.

He further called for a return to what he described as the traditional African approach to parenting, where communities collectively shared responsibility for children.

"Let us recover the wisdom of African parenting, where no child belonged to one household alone, but to the whole community; where every elder was a guardian and every child a shared responsibility," he said.

The President's remarks came as the government continues to grapple with a rise in school disturbances reported in different parts of the country.

According to the Ministry of Education, at least 330 cases of school unrest have been recorded since April 27, including 95 fire incidents and 34 attempted arson attacks in schools across the country. The incidents have resulted in the deaths of 18 learners, among them 16 students who died in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire in Gilgil.

The data indicates that many of the reported cases have been linked to challenges such as leadership gaps, student welfare concerns and broader pressures affecting learners within school environments.