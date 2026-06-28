Spain's Williams injured again, doubtful for Round of 32 clash

Spain winger Nico Williams is a doubt for Thursday’s Round of 32 clash against Austria after suffering a moderate right adductor muscle injury during Spain’s World Cup group-stage win over Uruguay last Saturday at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan.

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed on Sunday that Williams sustained a “moderate” injury but still has a chance of returning later in the tournament.

The Athletic Bilbao winger later criticised Uruguay midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz for what he described as a “completely unnecessary” tackle that led to the injury during Spain’s 1-0 victory.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life. I am injured again after a very difficult year,” Williams posted on social media on Sunday.

“Yesterday, I suffered a new injury following an incident where a fellow professional acted out of frustration, unhappiness, and sadness over the situation he was going through,” he added.

“In my opinion, it was a play that could have been avoided, as it was completely unnecessary. But this won’t stop me.”

De la Cruz was booked for the challenge in added time, while his teammate Agustin Canobbio was later shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Pau Cubarsi.

Williams, 23, has endured an injury-hit season with Athletic Club and only made brief substitute appearances during Spain’s three group matches.

Spain will face Austria in the Round of 32 on Thursday, July 2, at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood.