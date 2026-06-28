Iran’s farewell note wins hearts after World Cup exit

Iran may have exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the team has left behind a touching message that has captured global attention.

Following their 1-1 draw against Egypt in Seattle on Saturday, Iran confirmed on Sunday that they had been eliminated from the tournament despite remaining unbeaten in Group G.

The team reportedly left a note in the dressing room thanking the city of Seattle for its hospitality during a tournament that has faced criticism over discrimination and political tensions.

“We come from IRAN… From a land that, for thousands of years, has placed honor above victory,” part of the note read.

“For us, football is not only a competition for results, but it is a test of character. Perhaps points can be won in many ways, but respect cannot.”

The message also described fair play as “the soul of the game” and thanked Iranians for their support throughout the tournament.

Iran came close to securing their first victory of the competition during the match against Egypt after Shoja Khalilzadeh found the net in injury time. However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Despite exiting the tournament without a defeat after drawing all three group matches, Iran earned praise from fans across the world for their performances and spirit.

Captain Mehdi Taremi had earlier urged FIFA and the football world to uphold the sport’s message of unity rather than division, as Iran’s World Cup journey came to an end with admiration from many football supporters worldwide.