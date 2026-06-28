Let’s inculcate the right values in our children - Kindiki

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for renewed efforts to instil discipline and moral values in learners, saying academic excellence alone cannot build a stable society.

Speaking during the 60th anniversary celebrations of Burieruri Boys Senior School in Igembe Central Constituency, Kindiki said the recent wave of unrest in some boarding schools underscores the need to strengthen value-based education.

“Education without values gives knowledge without character,” he said.

The Deputy President urged students to embrace dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes instead of resorting to arson, destruction of property, or violence whenever grievances arise.

Kindiki reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to improving the country’s education system, describing education as a key pillar of Kenya’s social and economic transformation.

He said the government has made major investments in the sector since taking office in 2022, culminating in the largest education allocation in the country’s history.

“This year’s education budget stands at Sh784 billion, the highest allocation ever,” he said.

The Deputy President noted that the government has already recruited 100,000 teachers and plans to employ an additional 24,000 this year, bringing the total number of teachers hired under the current administration to 124,000.

He said the figure surpasses the pre-2022 election pledge of employing 116,000 teachers.

Kindiki also highlighted ongoing infrastructure expansion in schools, saying the government is constructing 23,000 new classrooms and 1,600 science laboratories across the country to improve access to quality education.

He added that the introduction of a student-centred funding model will help improve affordability, relevance, and quality in the education sector while ensuring resources are allocated according to learners’ needs.

The Deputy President urged parents, teachers, religious leaders, and the wider community to work together in nurturing responsible and disciplined young people capable of driving the country’s future development.