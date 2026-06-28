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Kenya beats Uganda, qualifies for Africa Baseball5 Championships

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya beats Uganda, qualifies for Africa Baseball5 Championships
A Kenya youngster pictured in red against host nation Uganda during the concluded Baseball east Africa Junior Championships
In Summary

The youthful Kenyan side sealed the title in emphatic fashion, defeating defending champions and hosts Uganda in straight sets in the final. Kenya dominated the opening set with an 11-0 victory before completing the triumph with an 8-1 win in the second set to reclaim the regional crown.

Kenya's Junior Baseball5 national team are the 2026 East African regional champions after an outstanding unbeaten run at the tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Kampala, Uganda.

The youthful Kenyan side sealed the title in emphatic fashion, defeating defending champions and hosts Uganda in straight sets in the final. Kenya dominated the opening set with an 11-0 victory before completing the triumph with an 8-1 win in the second set to reclaim the regional crown.

Kenya's junior team got off to a flying start by defeating Uganda in straight sets, winning 5-1 and 11-1 in their opening matches before recording another dominant 14-4 victory in a subsequent encounter.

Kenya then advanced through the group stages after sweeping Tanzania 10-1 and 11-0, and securing a walkover against South Sudan.

On Sunday, Kenya and Uganda both secured their spots in the tournament final, setting up a highly anticipated rematch for the East African crown that Kenya ultimately won.

By reaching the final, both Kenya and Uganda secured qualification for the African Baseball5 Championship, where they will represent the East African region later this year. In addition, the Kenyan team is set to represent the country at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, in September 2026.

Team officials praised the players for their discipline, determination, and outstanding performances throughout the competition, expressing confidence that the regional success will inspire the team as they prepare to compete against Africa's finest and, ultimately, the world's best on the Youth Olympic stage.

The victory marks another significant milestone in the continued growth of Baseball5 in Kenya and reinforces the country's status as one of the leading forces in the sport across the East African region.

Tags

Uganda Kenya Baseball Africa Baseball5 Championships

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