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Wildlife ranger Lemayan and KWS officer Simiyu reign supreme at Lewa Marathon

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Wildlife ranger Lemayan and KWS officer Simiyu reign supreme at Lewa Marathon
Runners pictured on Saturday during the 26th edition of the just concluded Lewa Marathon. PHOTO/Lewa Marathon
In Summary

Lemayan, a ranger at Samburu National Reserve, retained his men’s 42km crown after mastering the demanding terrain to cross the finish line in 2:27:04.

Samson Lemayan successfully defended his title at the 26th edition of the Lewa Safari Marathon on Saturday at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Isiolo County, while Lydia Simiyu won the women’s category of the same event.

Lemayan, a ranger at Samburu National Reserve, retained his men’s 42km crown after mastering the demanding terrain to cross the finish line in 2:27:04.

“This is my third year participating in this race and my second time winning it. I prepared specifically for this race from last year, and I am delighted to have defended my title,” Lemayan said after the race.

The reigning champion held off the challenge of Victor Miano, who finished second in 2:28:08, while Nehemiah Kimaru completed the podium in 2:32:38.

In the women’s 42km race, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer Lydia Simiyu produced an impressive debut performance to storm to victory in 2:50:39.

The 32-year-old from Kitale in Trans Nzoia County finished comfortably ahead of Lydia Nyansikera, who clocked 2:56:41, while Gladys Otero settled for third place in 3:07:40.

The men’s half marathon title went to Michael Kamau, who claimed victory in 1:06:36, while Justine Lelintan came in second in 1:07:59 and Simon Saidimu completed the podium in 1:08:30.

Mercy Nelima won the women’s category with a time of 1:19:02. Doreen Kendi came in second in 1:23:09, while Caroline Waithira was third with a time of 1:26:12.

Wilson Moyer and Jessica Baillie triumphed in the Executive 10km race.

Winners in both the full marathon and half marathon categories pocketed Sh150,000, with runners-up earning Sh80,000 and third-placed finishers receiving Sh60,000.

More than 1,400 runners from Kenya and across the globe took part in this year’s event, which combines elite competition with efforts to support wildlife conservation and community programmes in northern Kenya.

Tags

Lewa Marathon Isiolo County Kenya Wildlife Service Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

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