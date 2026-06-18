Gender Comission raises alarm over child protection and GBV cases in Isiolo forum

A community dialogue in Atan Location, Ngaremara Ward in Isiolo County has brought to light deep concerns over child protection gaps, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence and insecurity affecting vulnerable groups in pastoral areas, according to the National Gender and Equality Commission.

The forum, held under the Isiolo Regional Office of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) in collaboration with Inform Action Organisation and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), brought together government agencies, community representatives and development partners to explore ways of improving safety, equality and welfare in the region.

In a statement released on Thursday, NGEC said the engagement was part of wider efforts to promote equality, protect human dignity and build coordinated responses to challenges facing Special Interest Groups in society.

The Commission said the discussions took place amid rising concerns over social and security pressures affecting communities in northern Kenya.

“The engagement comes against the backdrop of growing national concern over child protection gaps, rising cases of teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence (GBV), and insecurity linked to banditry in parts of Northern Kenya—challenges that continue to deepen inequality and disrupt access to education, safety, and livelihoods, particularly for women and children in pastoral communities,” the Commission stated.

NGEC further observed that Atan Location continues to face several overlapping vulnerabilities that place women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities at higher risk.

“Atan Location, a predominantly pastoralist setting, sits at the intersection of these compounding vulnerabilities, with women, children, older persons, and persons with disabilities bearing the heaviest burden,” the Commission outlined.

The forum was also used as a platform to promote rights awareness and encourage community-led solutions to ongoing social challenges.

“The forum served as a critical platform to amplify rights awareness and reinforce community-driven approaches to prevention, protection, and response.”

Key discussions focused on strengthening the role of women in leadership and addressing harmful practices that affect education and social development, including early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

“We engaged women community champions on constitutional rights and the protection framework for Special Interest Groups, with particular focus on addressing child marriage and teenage pregnancy—key drivers of school dropouts and intergenerational poverty,” the Commission explained.

Participants also looked at ways of improving local protection systems and boosting cooperation between different institutions involved in community safety.

“The discussions reaffirmed the need for strengthened community vigilance, timely reporting mechanisms, and sustained multi-sectoral collaboration in line with the Commission’s mandate on equality and freedom from discrimination,” NGEC added.

The Kenya Wildlife Service used the meeting to address ongoing human-wildlife conflict cases affecting residents in the area.

According to NGEC, KWS officials informed the community about repeated wildlife movements into settlements and cases of destruction of property, which continue to disrupt livelihoods in the pastoral setting.

The Commission welcomed the cooperation between government agencies, civil society groups and local communities in responding to the protection and equality challenges affecting Special Interest Groups in Isiolo County.

It also praised the Kenya Wildlife Service for continued engagement with pastoral communities living near wildlife zones as part of efforts to support inclusive development and stronger social protection systems.