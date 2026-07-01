Digital skills programme opens new job opportunities for youth in Turkana and Garissa

A new digital skills and employment programme targeting 1,700 young people from refugee and host communities in Turkana and Garissa counties has been launched, with partners seeking to equip participants with job-ready technology skills, internationally recognised certifications and pathways to employment in Kenya's growing digital economy.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with Microsoft, Power Learn Project Africa and the Turkana County Government. It is supported by the Government of the Netherlands through the Prospects Partnership.

The 25-week blended learning programme is designed to provide market-relevant digital training while helping participants gain skills that match changing labour market demands. Organisers said up to 1,000 Microsoft certification vouchers will be offered, enabling learners to earn globally recognised qualifications that can improve their chances of securing employment.

Training will be conducted through local digital hubs, community-based organisations, refugee-led organisations and other local implementation partners. The programme aims to equip young people with practical digital skills that can support employment, entrepreneurship and remote work opportunities.

Participants will be enrolled in two different learning tracks based on their skill levels and career interests. The intermediate track will focus on foundational digital and workplace skills, while the advanced pathway will provide specialised training in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics through Microsoft certification programmes.

According to the partners, the initiative responds to a growing need for digital competencies as Kenya's digital economy expands. They noted that many young people continue to face barriers to employment because they do not possess the skills increasingly required by employers.

ILO Country Director Caroline Khamati Mugalla said the rapid pace of technological change was transforming labour markets and creating a need for targeted investment in digital skills development.

"Digital transformation is reshaping labour markets at a pace that demands deliberate policy action. For young people in refugee-hosting communities, the risk is not simply being left behind - it is being excluded from opportunities that are increasingly defining economic participation across every sector. The ILO is committed to ensuring that technological change advances decent work, rights at work, and inclusive labour market participation."

She added that investing in internationally recognised digital skills represented "a sound labour market investment" that would help ensure refugee and host communities benefit from opportunities created by digital transformation.

Microsoft Elevate AI Skills Director Winnie Karanu said the programme would help widen access to quality digital education and globally recognised certifications for young people in underserved areas.

"Digital skills are the foundation for inclusive growth, but access remains uneven, particularly in underserved communities. Through initiatives such as these, we're working to close that gap by connecting learners not just to training, but to globally recognised certification and real pathways into employment."

Power Learn Project Africa Co-Founder and Executive Director Mumbi Ndung'u said the partnership aligns with the organisation's goal of expanding access to opportunities for young people regardless of where they live.

"This partnership speaks directly to our mission. It allows us to bring digital opportunity closer to refugee and host community youth who have too often been excluded from the systems that shape the future of work. For us, this is about more than training. It is about dignity, economic agency, and ensuring that Kenya's digital transformation is inclusive by design."

In addition to technical training, graduates will receive career readiness support, employer connections and entrepreneurship guidance aimed at helping them move into employment and create sustainable income-generating opportunities.