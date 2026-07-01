Morara Kebaso: Why I'm running for Borabu parliamentary seat

INJECT Party leader Morara Kebaso has said his decision to vie for the Borabu parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election is driven by what he sees as a lack of effective representation in the constituency, arguing that residents deserve a more visible and active voice in Parliament.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kebaso said he deliberately settled on the parliamentary race because he believes the position has not been adequately occupied, setting the stage for a direct challenge to incumbent MP Patrick Osero.

"I decided to go for what is vacant first — MP," he said.

Kebaso went on to sharply criticise Osero's performance, claiming the legislator has largely remained absent from parliamentary debates and has not actively participated in legislative business despite being elected to represent the people of Borabu.

"Immediately he was elected, he never showed up in Parliament. He has never spoken a single word in Parliament. He has never said good morning, hello guys, or nay, Mr Speaker," Kebaso alleged.

He further accused the MP of failing to take part in deliberations on major national issues, including recent Finance Bills.

"Even in the Finance Bill of 2024 and the Finance Bill of 2025, he was neither in Parliament, he didn't participate in the debates, he didn't utter a single word, and he did not even vote," he said.

According to Kebaso, effective representation requires lawmakers to actively engage in parliamentary processes because that is where national spending priorities and development plans are shaped.

"The president doesn't draw the budget. The budget that Cabinet draws are proposals, then those proposals go to Parliament," he said.

He argued that a legislator who is absent from parliamentary proceedings limits a constituency's ability to push for development projects and secure funding for local priorities.

"So it means he won't be able to put any road in the budget, he won't be able to put any hospital in the budget," he said.

Kebaso also raised concerns about the use of constituency development funds, claiming annual allocations had not translated into sufficient development projects in Borabu.

"He has been receiving Sh160 million CDF every year," Kebaso alleged, adding that some of the projects he had inspected had raised questions about value for money.

The remarks come as Kebaso continues his shift from civic activism to elective politics after confirming that he will contest the Borabu seat under the Jubilee Party ticket.

While explaining the decision, he said his INJECT Party would remain inactive for now as he works with Jubilee, a move he described as being informed by political realities in the region.

"The INJECT Party will remain on the shelf. At the moment, we are working with the party of Chairman Fred Matiang'i, which is the Jubilee Party," he said.

He added that Jubilee remains the most familiar political vehicle in Borabu, Nyamira County and the wider Gusii region.

"In Borabu, Nyamira County and the larger Gusii region, people are accustomed to Jubilee. If you introduce another party, they may not even listen to what you have to say," he added.

Kebaso rose to national prominence during and after the 2024 Gen Z-led anti-government protests, attracting attention through accountability campaigns that involved visits to stalled and allegedly incomplete public projects across the country.

He later broadened his activities through civic education campaigns that gained strong support online, particularly among young people.

Following the protests, he launched the INJECT movement — short for Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation — and presented it as a platform focused on governance reforms, youth leadership and issue-based politics.

The movement later announced free party tickets for young aspirants, with Kebaso maintaining that its focus was on providing solutions to national challenges rather than merely criticising leaders.

"Our job is not to complain about this or that & him or her. Our mission is to offer solutions," he said then.