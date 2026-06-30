Court denies bail to Kenyan sought by UK over murder and fraud charges

A Kenyan court has denied bail to Brian Kiprop Kiplagat, a man wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom to face charges including murder, manslaughter, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice, after finding there was a genuine risk that he could flee and derail ongoing extradition proceedings.

The decision followed a successful application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which opposed his release on bond and argued that allowing him out of custody could jeopardise efforts to have him surrendered to the UK for trial.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ODPP said the case arose from a request by British authorities seeking Kiplagat’s extradition to answer criminal charges before a court in the United Kingdom.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has successfully opposed the release on bail of a Kenyan national sought by the United Kingdom to face serious criminal charges.”

The extradition request is linked to the death of Kenyan-born banking executive Marianne Kilonzi, who was found dead at her home in South-east London in January 2025.

British investigators claim Kiplagat, who is reported to have known the 43-year-old and allegedly been in a relationship with her, left for Kenya after the incident.

According to UK authorities, a post-mortem examination established that Kilonzi died from blunt-force trauma and a head injury. They are seeking Kiplagat’s extradition to face charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation.

The prosecution told the court that releasing the suspect would pose a serious risk to the extradition process and could undermine Kenya’s obligations under international legal cooperation arrangements.

“Prosecution persuaded the court that there were compelling reasons to deny bail, particularly the real risk that the suspect could abscond and frustrate the extradition proceedings.”

In her ruling, Hon. Mugo agreed with the prosecution’s arguments and found that the concerns raised by the State were justified.

“The court was satisfied that the risk of the suspect absconding was genuine. The least restrictive and most appropriate measure was to decline bail and instead ensure that the extradition proceedings are heard and determined expeditiously.”

The ruling came after the Director of Public Prosecutions separately sought the endorsement of two warrants of arrest issued by the Westminster Court in the United Kingdom.

According to prosecutors, the endorsement enables Kenyan courts to formally begin extradition proceedings in line with local laws and the country’s international commitments.

“The endorsement paves the way for the commencement of extradition proceedings in accordance with Kenyan law and the country’s international legal cooperation obligations.”

The ODPP said Kiplagat is wanted in the United Kingdom to answer charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation.

The prosecution team handling the matter is led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, assisted by prosecutors Victor Owiti, Magdalene Nduati, Brenda Nandwa and Fatma Shabaan.

Following the ruling, the court ordered that Kiplagat be held at Industrial Area Remand Prison as extradition proceedings continue. The case will return to court on August 4, 2026, for further directions.

The extradition proceedings will ultimately determine whether Kiplagat will be handed over to authorities in the United Kingdom to stand trial under Kenya’s laws governing international criminal cooperation.