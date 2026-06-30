KIFWA unveils digital cargo insurance platform ahead of July 1 requirement

The Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) has introduced a new digital platform for marine cargo insurance, providing importers and clearing agents with an online system to secure insurance certificates and process cargo documentation ahead of the mandatory Marine Cargo Insurance requirements that take effect on July 1, 2026.

The launch marks a key step in preparations for the implementation of the new insurance framework, with the association positioning the platform as a tool to improve compliance while making cargo clearance processes faster and more efficient.

KIFWA said the Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (DMCI) platform was developed through collaboration with insurance companies, technology partners and payment service providers to support the logistics sector's transition to the new requirements.

According to the association, the platform has been developed in partnership with APA General Insurance Company, Britam General Insurance, CIC General Insurance, Old Mutual General Insurance, Pacis Insurance and Dynamique.

The system is designed to provide importers and agents with what KIFWA described as "a seamless, secure and fully compliant digital solution for obtaining Marine Cargo Insurance certificates through an integrated ecosystem linked to payment gateways provided by eCitizen, KRA ICMS, M-Pesa, participating banking institutions and relevant regulatory bodies".

KIFWA said the platform will allow users to obtain digital insurance certificates instantly while also enabling real-time premium payments and certificate verification.

The association added that the system is integrated with customs and regulatory platforms to help simplify cargo clearance procedures and reduce delays often associated with manual processing.

Among the expected benefits are quicker cargo clearance processes through automated digital procedures, as well as improved transparency and efficiency across the logistics chain.

KIFWA said the platform will also provide customer support and training services to clearing and forwarding agents operating across the country.

The association noted that the system had been created"to simplify compliance while enhancing efficiency, transparency and service delivery for importers, clearing and forwarding agents, and the wider logistics industry".

The rollout comes as stakeholders across the freight and logistics sector prepare for the start of mandatory Marine Cargo Insurance requirements on July 1.

Ahead of the implementation date, KIFWA and its partners have carried out sensitisation and training programmes in Nairobi, Mombasa, Malaba, Busia, Namanga and Isebania to help users understand how the platform works and prepare them for the transition.

According to the association, the training programme will continue over the next 12 months to ensure users are fully equipped to navigate the digital system and comply with the new requirements.

The sessions are expected to cover key areas including platform access, issuance of insurance certificates, premium payment options, integration with customs clearance systems, claims reporting procedures and customer support services.

KIFWA said it will continue working closely with insurance partners to support members through "continuous training, technical assistance and close collaboration" as the industry adapts to the new marine cargo insurance regime.