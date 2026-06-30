Radio Generation's Hanifa Adan among BAKE award winners as Kenya's top creators honoured

Media personality and activist Hanifa Adan was among the standout winners at the 10th annual Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) Awards, as the organisation celebrated a decade of recognising digital excellence and highlighted the growing influence of Kenya's creator economy.

Hanifa, who co-hosts Generation Report on Radio Generation, won the Social Issues and Active Citizenship category during the awards, while lifestyle content creator Simply Apondi emerged as the biggest winner of the night after making history with victories in both the Creator of the Year and County Creator categories.

The winners were unveiled in Nairobi following a gala held on June 27 under the theme, "The Creator Economy: Turning Content into Capital." The event brought together content creators, media practitioners, technology players and corporate partners to mark 10 years of recognising outstanding work in the digital space.

The awards came as fresh industry estimates pointed to the growing economic value of online content creation in Kenya. According to BAKE, figures compiled by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Baraza Media Lab, PwC and UNESCO place Kenya's digital content ecosystem at Sh1.27 trillion (USD9.8 billion), underlining its role in creating jobs, supporting businesses and driving economic growth.

Before voting opened to the public, entries went through a five-week evaluation process aimed at ensuring they met standards on ethics, consistency and innovation in digital content creation.

An independent judging panel made up of Dr Martin Mburu, Leo Mutisya, Ahmad Salim, Rayhab Gachango and Vanencia Otieno selected the top five nominees in each of the 22 award categories.

This year's competition also highlighted growing partnerships between creators and institutions seeking to support the long-term growth of the creator economy.

The awards received support from Absa Bank Kenya, Visa Kenya, Baraza Media Lab, SemaBOX Africa, Kenya Pipeline Company, Equator Outfitters and AM Communications, with each partner backing different award categories.

Other category winners included Farm with Fred in Agriculture, Financially Incorrect in Business, Jambojet in Corporate, Sayari Ya Kiswahili in Education, Mungai Eve in Entertainment, Anthony Ochieng in Environmental Creator, Sharon Mwangi in Fashion and Style, Sueh Owino in Food, Nairobi Lifestyle in Lifestyle, Lifelately in the New Creator category, Antony Ochieng in Photography, Dr Mokeira in Public Health, Mary M Munene in Religious or Spirituality, 254 Sports in Sports, Ecrene Madaga in Technology, Let's Create Africa in the Topical category, Kenya Geographic in Travel and Dialogues with Jagero in the Video Creator category.

Speaking during the event, Absa Bank Kenya Senior Communications Manager Caroline Wairugu said creators continue to play a major role in shaping the country's future.

"Behind every viral post, every insightful blog, and every meaningful conversation is a creator shaping how Kenya sees itself. At Absa, we believe creators are not just producing content—they are entrepreneurs, storytellers, and changemakers building our future. Through partnerships like this, we remain committed to empowering young creatives with opportunities that turn talent into sustainable impact and long-term capital."

Visa Country Manager for Kenya John Njoroge said the digital economy had become one of Africa's fastest-growing sectors, opening up new income opportunities for creators.

"At Visa, we believe the digital economy represents one of the continent's most dynamic economic forces, transforming creativity into sustainable livelihoods and reshaping how value moves. As BAKE marks ten years of championing Kenya's online community, we are proud to be working with them to help creators build, grow, and monetize their craft through secure, seamless digital payment solutions that connect them to audiences and opportunities both locally and across borders. Creators are at the heart of the new digital economy, and by equipping them with the tools to get paid reliably, we are investing in a generation of entrepreneurs who will define the future of commerce in Kenya and beyond."

BAKE Chairperson Kennedy Kachwanya said the awards reflected how far Kenya's digital space had evolved over the past decade, noting that content creation had become an important source of employment and entrepreneurship for many young people.

As Kenya's digital publishing industry continues to expand, the BAKE Awards have grown beyond recognising online personalities. The platform now showcases a creator economy where digital creators are increasingly taking up roles as entrepreneurs, educators, journalists and influential voices while contributing to the country's broader digital economy.