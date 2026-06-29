Arsenal player sends Brazil through to the Round of 16

Gabriel Martinelli scored a stoppage-time winner to help Brazil beat a stubborn Japan side 2-1 on Monday at Houston Stadium in Houston.

Despite dominating much of the match, the five-time world champions struggled to break down Hajime Moriyasu’s disciplined side, which struck first in the 29th minute. Kaishu Sano stole a loose ball from Brazil’s crowded midfield and fired a low shot past Alisson Becker into the right corner.

Former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro came to Brazil’s rescue in the second half, sneaking behind former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to head home the equaliser in the 56th minute.

Japan maintained an impressive defensive shape and looked set to force the game into extra time. However, substitute Gabriel Martinelli, fresh from helping Arsenal win the English Premier League title last season, received a through pass from Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes before calmly slotting home the winner in the 93rd minute.

Japan’s World Cup struggles continue, as they have now failed to progress beyond the knockout stage in all five of their appearances at this level — 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022 and now 2026.

Brazil, meanwhile, continue their strong World Cup tradition, having consistently advanced beyond the knockout stages since Italia ’90.

The Selecao will now return to their training base at Columbia Park in New Jersey ahead of their next clash against the winner between Ivory Coast and Erling Haaland’s Norway, who face off at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday.