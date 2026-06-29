Tatu City appoints China Road and Bridge Corporation for Jabali Towers project

Tatu City has officially broken ground on Jabali Towers, a landmark mixed-use development set to redefine luxury urban living in Kenya and strengthen the country’s growing real estate sector.

The project, located in Tatu Central, the city’s fast-growing business and lifestyle district, will feature residential towers, offices, retail spaces and hospitality facilities designed to support sustainable living, working and leisure in Africa’s leading master-planned city.

To spearhead the project, Tatu City has appointed China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as the main contractor, marking the commencement of construction on the ambitious development.

Jabali Towers represents a major investment in Kenya's real estate sector and reinforces Tatu City's position as Africa’s leading new city and master-planned urban development. Strong market demand is evident, with Tower A already 75% pre-sold to Kenyan and international buyers seeking to invest in a holistic lifestyle.

The tower spans a total built-up area of 88,000/m2 and comprises two residential towers rising 25 and 36 storeys, surrounded by a 150-room hotel, Grade A offices and 35 shops and restaurants.

The development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments starting from Sh9.7 million ($74,500), providing homeowners and investors with an opportunity to own a residence in Kenya's leading mixed-use Special Economic Zone.

Residents enjoy premium lifestyle amenities, including a fitness centre, infinity pool, landscaped gardens, wellness facilities, co-working spaces and vibrant public plazas designed to foster community living.

CRBC is one of the world's leading engineering and construction companies, with an extensive portfolio spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

In Kenya, the company is currently delivering Talanta Sports City, the flagship stadium for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, alongside other major infrastructure projects. Its appointment brings globally recognised engineering expertise and execution capability.

"The commencement of construction at Jabali Towers is a clear demonstration of our commitment to delivering what we promise. At Tatu City, quality is non-negotiable and drives every decision we make. We go to great lengths to source partners and suppliers locally and from around the world who share our uncompromising standards of execution. The appointment of CRBC reflects that commitment. Jabali Towers is another step in building a city that delivers lasting value for Kenya and for generations to come," said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City.

The development is supported by more than 15 years of infrastructure investment in Tatu City, including 24-hour potable water, 99.7% power uptime, high-speed fibre internet connectivity and more than 70 kilometres of international-standard roads, providing the infrastructure expected of a modern global city.

The long-term appeal of Jabali Towers is underpinned by Tatu City's unique live-work-play ecosystem. Wellington College International Kenya, scheduled to open in 2028, will further enhance the city's appeal among Kenyan families, expatriates and professionals seeking world-class education within a secure, master-planned environment.

Residents also enjoy more than 100 kilometres of walking and cycling trails, parks, lakes and expansive green spaces, while the Tatu Wildlife Sanctuary, the world’s only urban wildlife sanctuary, opens at the end of 2026, delivering Tatu City's vision of integrating nature with modern urban living.

Jabali Towers will create more than 2,000 jobs across its construction and operational phases, supporting employment throughout the value chain and generating long-term opportunities through its offices, hotel, restaurants, retail outlets and property management services, further contributing to economic growth in Kiambu County and Kenya.

Developed by Rendeavour, Africa's new city builder, Tatu City is the continent's fastest-growing urban destination. Home to more than 7,000 residents with a population growing by over 40% annually, the city welcomes more than 35,000 people every day who live, work, learn and recreate within its integrated ecosystem.

With development valued at more than $3.5 billion, Tatu City hosts over 110 businesses, schools educating more than 6,000 students, and 3,500 mixed-income homes that are either occupied or under development.