Qatar accused of paying ‘fake’ fans at World Cup

The Qatar Football Association has been accused of financing an all-expenses-paid trip to North America for about 1,000 individuals to support the national team at the World Cup.

Each individual reportedly received a “Fanbox” containing a replica jersey and other merchandise to cheer the team, which had already been eliminated from the tournament after competing in Group B alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, and co-hosts Canada.

On June 5, the Qatar Football Association released a statement confirming that a “Qatari Fans Delegation Program” would cover costs for “approximately 1,000 individuals, including dedicated supporters.”

“To ensure a seamless operation, the program is covering flight tickets via Qatar Airways, hotel stays, and local transportation,” the association said.

According to the body, the initiative aimed to create “a vibrant stadium atmosphere that will help push the players toward the best possible results on the global stage.”

However, inquiries by Telegraph Sport in Seattle suggest the programme may have been extended more widely than initially believed.

“Inside Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle, a middle-aged American man who had never attended a football match opened a package labelled ‘Qatar Fanbox’. Inside were a replica team shirt, sunglasses, a scarf, and a maroon-and-white flag,” Telegraph Sport reported on Saturday.

Qatar had previously denied allegations of using “fake fans” during the World Cup it hosted four years ago. However, investigations by Telegraph Sport claim the oil-rich Gulf nation financed trips for individuals to travel to the United States and Canada to support the team throughout the tournament.

The package, which reportedly included tickets, flights, and hotel accommodation worth thousands of pounds, was allegedly provided free of charge to many participants.

Further reports indicate that around 1,000 individuals attended Qatar’s entire group-stage campaign, with some receiving guidance on how to support the team during matches.

An additional 500 “supporters” were reportedly given tickets for Qatar’s final group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday night, where defeat confirmed their elimination from the tournament.

Just 24 hours before the Bosnia match, a group of football novices reportedly gathered at Seattle’s Hyatt Regency Hotel to receive instructions from Qatari officials after being informed they could attend the 2026 World Cup free of charge.

Some of the attendees reportedly had never attended a football match before.