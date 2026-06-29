KEG condemns reported closure of Nation Media Group Uganda

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has condemned the reported military raid and closure of Nation Media Group Uganda, describing the incident as a dangerous attack on media freedom and democratic rights.

In a statement issued on Monday, KEG said the reported deployment of military force against a media organisation represented a serious threat to freedom of expression and the rule of law, warning that such actions could undermine democratic governance and public access to independent information.

"The reported closure of a media house through the deployment of military force represents a grave affront to media freedom, freedom of expression, and the rule of law," the guild said.

KEG argued that any grievances involving media organisations should be addressed through legal and regulatory mechanisms rather than through force.

"The use or threat of military power to silence journalists or shut down news organisations constitutes an unacceptable overreach that has no place in a society governed by law," it added.

The organisation also expressed solidarity with journalists and media workers affected by the disruption.

"The Kenya Editors Guild stands in solidarity with our colleagues at Nation Media Group Uganda, including editors, journalists, broadcasters, photographers, camera crews, and all media workers whose ability to serve the public has been unlawfully disrupted," the statement said.

The guild further warned that attacks on media institutions in one country had broader implications beyond national borders.

"An attack on media freedom anywhere in the world diminishes press freedom everywhere," KEG said, adding that intimidation of journalists and the silencing of newsrooms threatened democratic accountability.

It urged Ugandan authorities to restore access to affected media facilities, respect legal procedures and guarantee the safety and independence of journalists carrying out their duties.

The organisation also called on regional and international institutions, including the East African Community, African Union and African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, to remain vigilant and oppose actions that threaten independent journalism.

The statement follows a dramatic overnight security operation at Nation Media Group Uganda premises in Namuwongo, Kampala, where security personnel reportedly raided the media house and forced several of its broadcast platforms off air.

Staff reported that security officers sealed off the premises shortly after midnight, restricting movement and disrupting operations.

The action came hours after Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, posted on X that NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor would be shut down, adding that they would not reopen without his permission.

Nation Media Group Uganda later said it would continue serving audiences through its digital platforms despite disruptions affecting television, radio and newspaper operations.

"While our offices are closed, we will continue to keep you engaged and informed through our digital platforms," the company said.