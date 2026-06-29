Hot Topics world cup Iran United States President William Ruto National Assembly Strait of Hormuz Argentina William Ruto

Union warns excluding PHO interns may worsen Kenya’s public health staffing gaps

Health and Wellness · David Abonyo ·
Union warns excluding PHO interns may worsen Kenya’s public health staffing gaps
SG and CEO, Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union, KEHPHPU, Brown Ashira Olaly, speaking on a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, February 5, 2026. PHOTO/Ignatius Openje/RG
In Summary

In a statement issued on Sunday, the union argued that PHO interns play an essential role in frontline healthcare services and should not be sidelined in internship and deployment programmes.

The Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) has warned that the exclusion of Public Health Officer (PHO) interns from deployment and compensation could weaken Kenya's healthcare system and worsen staffing shortages, as it demanded immediate intervention from the government.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the union argued that PHO interns play an essential role in frontline healthcare services and should not be sidelined in internship and deployment programmes.

The union said excluding the interns risked undermining disease prevention efforts and weakening critical public health systems at a time when the country continues to face healthcare challenges.

"PHO interns are not onlookers; they are deployed directly into public health facilities to perform core, essential preventive functions," the union said.

It added that the interns undertake disease prevention activities, environmental health surveillance, epidemic monitoring and community sanitation programmes, describing their work as "structural and highly necessary."

KEHPHPU also pointed to existing workforce shortages within Kenya's health sector, warning that continued exclusion of public health officer interns could discourage professionals from entering or remaining in the field.

"Kenya continues to battle dangerous and adverse health professional-to-population ratios. PHO interns represent critical human capital," the statement said.

The union argued that denying interns deployment opportunities and compensation would "destroy public health workforce attraction, force professionals to abandon the field, and weaken preventative health infrastructure during a global climate and international health crisis."

The organisation issued several demands to the Ministry of Health and the Public Service Commission, including immediate posting and placement of all eligible PHO interns under the Internship Policy of 2020.

It also called for the immediate issuance of establishment codes for PHO interns to facilitate streamlined posting and payment processes, alongside full allocation of internship stipend funding within the national health budget.

KEHPHPU further urged the Ministry of Health to end what it described as discrimination and unequal treatment of PHO interns and called for harmonised conditions for all healthcare professionals.

"The Ministry must stop all forms of marginalization, segregation, and selective non-payment of PHOIs," the union said.

The union warned that failure to act could trigger industrial action and legal proceedings.

"The public health workforce will not accept to be sidelined or starved," it said.

The union's statement comes days after the Ministry of Health announced the posting of 6,360 healthcare interns under the 2026/2027 internship programme, with deployments set to begin on July 1 across accredited health facilities nationwide. The internship cohort includes medical, dental, pharmacy, nursing and clinical officer interns.

 

Tags

Public Service Commission KEHPHPU Public health surveillance Healthcare workforce Public Health Officer Internship programme Workforce shortages

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  11. 14
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  12. 15
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.