Police recover 1,150 litres of suspected illicit ethanol after chase on Busia–Malaba road

Police in Busia County on Sunday intercepted a vehicle transporting 1,150 litres of suspected illicit ethanol along the Busia–Malaba road after the driver defied orders to stop and fled on foot.

According to the National Police Service, officers from Malaba Police Station were conducting a routine patrol in the Roiko area of Malaba Town on June 28 when they flagged down a black Toyota Voxy, registration number KDQ 972M.

However, the driver allegedly ignored police instructions and sped away, triggering a chase by officers.

"The driver, however, defied orders to stop and sped off, prompting a police chase," the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Police said the suspect later abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot, leaving behind the consignment.

A search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of 1,150 litres of what officers described as suspected illicit ethanol.

The recovered vehicle was later towed to Malaba Police Station, where both the vehicle and the seized substance were secured as evidence pending further investigations.

"The vehicle was towed to the Malaba Police Station yard, and the recovered exhibits were secured as evidence," police said.

Authorities said investigations had begun to establish the ownership of the vehicle and identify the suspect who escaped during the operation.

"Investigations are ongoing to verify the vehicle's ownership and to track down the fleeing driver," the statement added.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved in the operation, praising what it described as their vigilance and commitment while carrying out their duties.

"NPS commends the officers for their alertness and dedication to duty," the service said.

Police also urged members of the public to report suspicious activities through police stations and designated emergency channels as part of efforts to combat crime and illegal trade.