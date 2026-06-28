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Missing person report filed for activist Davis Lichuma, NPS says

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Missing person report filed for activist Davis Lichuma, NPS says
Missing activist Davis Lichuma engages an officer during a past protest event PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

In a statement issued on Sunday, NPS said it had noted allegations circulating on mainstream and social media regarding enforced disappearances and torture, adding that the claims were being taken seriously.

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed a probe is ongoing over missing activist Davis Lichuma, who was allegedly abducted, saying the matter was officially recorded as a missing person case.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NPS said it had noted allegations circulating on mainstream and social media regarding enforced disappearances and torture, adding that the claims were being taken seriously.

The police urged anyone with information or specific allegations of enforced disappearance, torture, or other human rights violations to report the matter at the nearest police station for investigations.

NPS confirmed that a missing person report concerning Lichuma had been filed at Central Police Station and assured the public that all reports would be investigated.

"We guarantee that all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously, in accordance with the law," NPS said.

The service further stated that it remained committed to professional policing, protection of constitutional rights, and adherence to all legal procedures in its operations.

The statement came a day after the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) announced that five activists who had reportedly gone missing following the June 25, 2026 protests had been found alive, while one person remained unaccounted for.

According to KHRC, three more individuals had been located after two others were earlier found.

“Three more comrades have been found dumped. Together with the three who were found earlier, they report being brutally assaulted while in custody. Meanwhile, Davis Lichuma remains forcibly disappeared. His whereabouts are still unknown,” KHRC posted.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also visited Lichuma’s family in Mathare to express solidarity over the alleged abduction.

In a statement, Maraga demanded the immediate production of Lichuma and called for accountability over allegations of violence and torture linked to the June 25 demonstrations in Nairobi.

He warned that recent security operations across the country reflected a worrying trend in policing that risked undermining constitutional protections and eroding public trust in law enforcement institutions.

"Kenya is watching a dangerous pattern. Across the country, security forces have conducted operations in which officers conceal their identities, deploy excessive force, and act in ways that make accountability impossible," he said.

Maraga maintained that policing should remain a public duty rather than a tool of intimidation.

"Policing is a public duty, not a license for violence. When officers hide their identities while carrying out state operations, they do not protect the public. They undermine the constitutional order they are sworn to uphold," he said.

Tags

National Police Service Kenya Human Rights Commission Maraga June 25 protests Davis Lichuma

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