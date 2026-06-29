NTSA clarifies vehicle inspection rules amid public outcry

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has clarified that motorists will not face immediate penalties under the planned vehicle inspection regulations, following growing public concern and criticism over the programme.

In a notice issued on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the authority said enforcement of some sections of the new regulations had not yet begun and urged Kenyans to ignore misleading information circulating online.

According to the notice signed by NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa, school transport operators will not be penalised for failing to install reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms and telematics systems under the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026.

Commercial service vehicle operators will also not face penalties for lacking telematic systems required under Regulation 9 of the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026.

At the same time, NTSA directed traffic police officers not to enforce mandatory inspection requirements against private vehicle owners during normal road checks.

“During route checks, traffic officers shall not enforce the mandatory inspection requirement on private motor vehicle owners,” NTSA stated in the notice.

The authority said details on the full implementation and enforcement of the rules would be communicated later through official channels.

The clarification followed mounting concern after reports indicated that all private vehicles older than four years would undergo compulsory annual inspection starting in July 2026.

Under the proposed system, motorists would pay Sh1,000 booking fees and Sh1,000 inspection fees for most vehicles, while motorcycles and three-wheelers would attract lower charges.

The inspection programme has attracted criticism from motorists, transport operators and political leaders, who argue that it could increase the financial burden on Kenyans already struggling with the high cost of living.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i called for the suspension of the programme, describing it as poorly explained and financially burdensome.

“Introducing another compulsory annual payment without demonstrating its necessity places yet another financial burden on households and businesses that are already under immense pressure,” Matiang’i said in a statement posted on X.

He also questioned whether NTSA had the capacity to inspect millions of vehicles without causing delays and congestion at inspection centres.

“What safeguards have been put in place to ensure that this programme does not become another avenue for rent-seeking and harassment of motorists?” he asked.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also opposed the plan, warning that it could trigger public resistance if implemented without proper consultation.

Despite the criticism, NTSA has maintained that annual vehicle inspection is already provided for in law and says the programme is aimed at improving road safety by ensuring vehicles meet mechanical and safety standards.