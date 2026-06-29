Uganda to evacuate citizens from South Africa over rising xenophobia

Uganda has announced plans to evacuate hundreds of its citizens from South Africa following rising anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests linked to vigilante groups targeting foreign nationals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said President Yoweri Museveni had directed the government to begin arrangements for the evacuation of Ugandan nationals over growing security concerns.

"His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has directed that arrangements be made for the evacuation of Ugandan nationals from South Africa following the escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests by vigilante groups over the past few months," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the evacuation exercise is being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda High Commission in South Africa and leaders of the Ugandan community in the country.

"Currently, 746 Ugandans have voluntarily registered and sought assistance for evacuation due to security and safety concerns, and more are expected to register," the ministry said. It added that many Ugandans had already left South Africa on their own following the June 30, 2026 deadline reportedly issued by vigilante groups targeting undocumented foreign nationals.

The ministry noted that Uganda was not the only African country taking such measures.

"It should be noted that the governments of some African countries have also evacuated their nationals from South Africa under the current circumstances," it said.

According to the statement, the evacuation plan includes registering affected Ugandans across South Africa's provinces, relocating them to designated assembly centres, issuing emergency travel documents where required, and coordinating with immigration authorities to facilitate their departure. The government also confirmed that Uganda Airlines would operate special charter flights for the exercise.

"In collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport, arrangements are being made for Uganda Airlines to provide special charter flights for the evacuation exercise. These flights will be funded by the Government of Uganda," the ministry said.

Despite the evacuation plans, Uganda said it remained in contact with the South African government over the safety of Ugandan nationals still residing in the country.

"In the meantime, the Government of Uganda continues to engage the Government of the Republic of South Africa on this matter to ensure the security and safety of Ugandan nationals still residing there."

The ministry also confirmed that one Ugandan had been killed during an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

"On a sad note, the Government regrets to report that one Ugandan lost his life following an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Preparations are underway to repatriate the body to Uganda," the statement added.

The announcement comes ahead of the June 30 deadline reportedly issued by anti-immigrant vigilante groups in South Africa, amid growing concerns over attacks and intimidation targeting foreign nationals.