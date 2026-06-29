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Senator Ojienda raises alarm over worsening insecurity in Kisumu

Nyanza · David Abonyo ·
Senator Ojienda raises alarm over worsening insecurity in Kisumu
Kisumu Senator Prof. Tom Ojienda. PHOTO/Senate
In Summary

In a statement released on Monday, Ojienda said the security situation had deteriorated significantly, with families increasingly living in fear while livelihoods continued to be threatened.

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has raised concerns over what he described as worsening insecurity in the county, warning that rising cases of armed robberies, violent attacks and break-ins are creating fear among residents and affecting businesses.

In a statement released on Monday, Ojienda said the security situation had deteriorated significantly, with families increasingly living in fear while livelihoods continued to be threatened.

"Armed robberies, violent attacks and break-ins have become commonplace. Families are living in fear, businesses are closing early, and innocent residents continue to lose their lives and livelihoods. This state of affairs is unacceptable," he said.

The senator accused the Kisumu County government of failing to explain measures taken to tackle the growing insecurity despite what he described as repeated efforts by the Senate to seek accountability.

According to Ojienda, he had consistently raised concerns in the Senate and repeatedly summoned county officials to explain interventions aimed at addressing the crisis.

"Regrettably, the County Government has consistently failed to honour these summons. This is not only disrespectful to Senate but also a betrayal of the people of Kisumu," he said.

He argued that county authorities could not avoid responsibility by maintaining that security is solely a national government function.

While acknowledging that policing falls under the national government, Ojienda said county administrations also have constitutional responsibilities in areas that contribute to public safety, including street lighting, emergency response systems, urban planning and inspectorate services.

"The County Government cannot continue hiding behind the argument that security is solely a national function," he said. "The continued neglect of these responsibilities has allowed criminal elements to thrive."

The senator also appealed to national security agencies to step up interventions in the county and restore public confidence.

"I call upon the National Government, through the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the National Police Service, to intensify security operations, increase police patrols, dismantle criminal gangs and strengthen intelligence-led policing," he said.

Ojienda pledged to continue pursuing accountability through the Senate, saying he would use "every constitutional avenue available" to demand action from institutions responsible for public safety.

Tags

Senate Kisumu security policing public safety county government Armed robberies

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