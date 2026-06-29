Why Eugene Wamalwa wants youth and opposition to unite for 2027 polls

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa has called for a "Gen-Zote" alliance bringing together the youth-led Linda Mwananchi movement and the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He argues that neither side can defeat President William Ruto alone, saying victory will only come through unity, partnership, and combining youthful energy with experienced political leadership.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Monday, Wamalwa dismissed suggestions that either side should absorb the other, insisting that the focus should instead be on building a partnership based on shared objectives.

"I think it is not about crossing over. It is about coming together. It is not as if we are asking them(Linda Mwananchi) to come and become passengers in the United Opposition vehicle. They are going to be our partners, and together we are going to come up with a winning strategy. It starts with unity, and once we have that, we will be able to win together."

The DAP-K leader argued that Kenya's political history demonstrates that opposition victories have only been achieved through unity, pointing to past elections where divisions weakened the opposition.

"If you look at our history, whenever we were divided in 1992, we lost, and even more in 1997. In 2002, we came together. We had the young Turks, and we had the seasoned politicians. It took the young Turks coming together with the seasoned leaders for us to achieve the second liberation."

Wamalwa explained that the same formula should guide the opposition's strategy ahead of the next election.

"What we need is not just a Gen Z-led revolution to remove Ruto on their own. They cannot. What we need is a Gen-Zote approach. Let the young and the old, women and men, all come together. An all-hands-on-deck approach is the only path to victory. There is no other way."

Wamalwa's comments come amid Kenya's opposition undergoing a major realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election, with emerging formations such as the Linda Mwananchi movement and the United Alternative Government exploring cooperation to present a united challenge against President William Ruto's re-election bid.

Opposition leaders have increasingly held joint rallies and consultations, with calls for a single presidential candidate and a common reform agenda.

Leaders within Linda Mwananchi have repeatedly pledged unity, while figures allied to the United Alternative Government have signalled openness to working together, arguing that a consolidated opposition would improve its chances of defeating President Ruto in the 2027 polls.

Moving further, the DAP-K leader also acknowledged that young people have brought fresh energy into Kenya's politics but maintained that experience also has a role to play.

"They will bring young energy and freshness to this seasoned team. Many of us have worked with Ruto before. I know Ruto more than some of them do, and if we sit together, we will find a pathway to victory."

Addressing concerns that veteran politicians carry political baggage, Wamalwa argued that leadership should be judged by performance rather than previous government service.

He concluded by urging members of ODM opposed to the party's cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration to return to the opposition.

"We are saying ODM should leave government, and if it does not, then those who believe in Linda Mwananchi should leave the broad-based arrangement and come back to the opposition so that we go back to factory settings."