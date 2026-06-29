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Malindi detectives arrest suspect linked to violent robbery

Crime · David Abonyo ·
Malindi detectives arrest suspect linked to violent robbery
Arrested suspect and exhibits. PHOTO/DCI
In Summary

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly hired a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, in Malindi before turning it into what police described as a getaway vehicle used in criminal activities.

Detectives in Malindi have arrested a suspect linked to robbery with violence incidents in both Malindi and Mombasa after tracking him to a hideout in Kwachocha following weeks of surveillance.

Police identified the suspect as Jesmshid Kadirbakshi, who investigators say had been under close monitoring over his alleged involvement in a robbery that occurred in Mombasa on June 11, 2026.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly hired a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, in Malindi before turning it into what police described as a getaway vehicle used in criminal activities.

Authorities said the vehicle was later recovered after it had allegedly been used in a robbery with violence incident in Mombasa.

In what police believe was an attempt to avoid detection, investigators said the suspect altered the vehicle's registration details.

"He had altered its number plate to KDS 223G, hoping to slip through the fingers of justice," police said in a statement.

Detectives said sustained surveillance efforts eventually led officers to the suspect's hideout in the Kwachocha area of Malindi, where he was arrested.

"But the long arm of the law was undeterred. Thanks to relentless surveillance, detectives trailed Kadirbakshi to his hideout in the Kwachocha area of Malindi, where they arrested him," the statement added.

Police also said officers recovered additional items during the operation.

"Upon his arrest, detectives seized a knife and a black handbag containing cannabis sativa," investigators said.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is undergoing processing before being taken to court.

The arrest comes as authorities continue efforts to crack down on violent crime and strengthen intelligence-led operations targeting suspects linked to robbery and other criminal activities.

Police have urged members of the public to continue sharing information on suspicious activities through official reporting channels, including the #FichuaKwaDCI platform.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Tags

Mombasa Malindi detectives police operations robbery with violence FichuaKwaDCI intelligence-led policing drug seizures Kwachocha

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