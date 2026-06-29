Police arrest two suspected cannabis traffickers in Migori’s Suna West

Police on Monday arrested two suspected drug traffickers in Migori after recovering 114 rolls of cannabis sativa during a raid in Suna West Sub-County.

The officers said the suspects allegedly strapped the drugs to their bodies beneath oversized jackets while transporting them on a motorcycle. They remain in custody pending processing and their planned arraignment in court.

The suspects, identified as Luke Okello, 35, and Steve Odero, 28, were intercepted while allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle along the busy Migori Road after officers acted on intelligence.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operation was launched following a tip-off that led officers to the Namba area of Suna West, where they tracked down the suspects.

In a statement, the DCI explained that officers moved swiftly to apprehend the pair before they could distribute the suspected drugs.

"Police officers domiciled at Migori Police Station have swooped in like hawks, arresting two traffickers who thought they could outsmart the law. Luke Okello, 35, and Steve Odero, 28, found themselves in hot water as they were caught red-handed trafficking narcotics in Migori and its surroundings."

The agency said the two men were riding a Boxer Bajaj motorcycle, registration number KMEZ 125V, when police intercepted them during the operation.

"Acting on a tip-off, the officers launched a well-coordinated raid in Namba area of Suna West Sub-County. There, they intercepted the duo, who were boldly ferrying a stash of cannabis sativa on a motorcycle registration number KMEZ 125V, Boxer Bajaj, along the busy Migori Road."

Police clarified that the suspects allegedly attempted to conceal the drugs by strapping them to their bodies beneath oversized jackets in an effort to avoid detection.

"In a desperate attempt to evade the long arm of the law, the suspects transformed into makeshift human drug mules, strapping rolls of bhang to their bodies, concealed beneath oversized jackets. But no amount of creative hiding could save them."

The DCI said officers recovered a total of 114 rolls of cannabis sativa, with 37 rolls allegedly recovered from Odero and 77 rolls from Okello during the search.

"Odero was caught with 37 rolls, while Okello had 77 rolls strapped to his frame."

Following the arrest, the suspects were taken to Migori Police Station for processing as investigators prepared to arraign them in court.

The motorcycle allegedly used to transport the narcotics and all the recovered exhibits were seized as part of the investigation.

"The duo was promptly arrested on the spot and taken to Migori Police Station, where they are now undergoing processing, ahead of their day in court. Meanwhile, the impounded motorcycle and the recovered narcotics have been seized as exhibits."

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations also appealed to members of the public to continue sharing information on criminal activities through its anonymous reporting channels as it intensifies the fight against drug trafficking across the country.