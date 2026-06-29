Analyst raises governance concerns over public infrastructure and insecurity in Kisumu

Governance and policy analyst Joshua Nyamori has raised concerns over what he described as deep governance failures within county governments, arguing that poor planning, weak accountability structures and neglected public infrastructure are worsening insecurity and affecting service delivery across parts of the country.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Nyamori pointed to Kisumu as an example, claiming that poor maintenance of critical infrastructure, especially public lighting systems, had contributed to a rise in insecurity and disrupted economic activity.

"Unless we rescue counties, the discussion will be lost because the discussion is at national level," he said, arguing that county governments are supposed to act as the link between national policy and citizens on the ground.

The governance expert questioned whether some county administrations possess the vision and systems needed to effectively utilise public resources for development and public welfare.

Using Kisumu as a case study, he claimed that infrastructure previously installed using public funds had been neglected instead of being maintained.

"If you drive to Kisumu today, the CBD closes by 6pm, markets close early and even the city centre is affected because of high insecurity," he said.

According to him, investigations by local stakeholders suggested that many streetlights had become non-functional after poor maintenance and disconnection from power systems.

He alleged that county authorities had focused on putting up new infrastructure projects instead of repairing existing facilities.

"Public taxes, rather than being used to repair and maintain, have been used to put up new infrastructure that is also not working," Nyamori said.

He also criticised what he termed weak reporting and accountability systems within counties, saying residents often struggle to identify who is responsible for failed projects or stalled services.

Nyamori further revealed that citizen groups in Kisumu had launched an initiative aimed at strengthening public participation and increasing pressure on county authorities to act.

"We have decided no longer to beg the county," he said. "We are going to court to seek authority and supervision to ensure that the county delivers."

His remarks come amid growing concern over insecurity in Kisumu.

In a statement on Monday, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda warned of what he described as a worsening security situation marked by rising cases of armed robberies, violent attacks and break-ins.

Ojienda accused county authorities of failing to address factors contributing to public safety challenges, arguing that functions such as street lighting, urban planning and emergency response play a critical role in crime prevention and restoring public confidence.