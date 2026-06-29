ACA calls for innovators to build tech solutions against counterfeits in Kenya

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has called on innovators, researchers, students, and technology developers to partner with the agency in developing technology-driven solutions to combat counterfeiting and protect intellectual property rights.

Speaking during the opening of the Open University of Kenya Innovation Week on Monday, ACA Executive Director Dr. Robi King'a said combating counterfeit trade requires close collaboration between government agencies, academia, innovators and the private sector to develop practical, technology-driven solutions that strengthen enforcement and protect genuine products.

"The Anti-Counterfeit Authority does not have a monopoly on good ideas. We need you," Dr. King'a said, urging innovators to contribute their expertise towards safeguarding consumers and legitimate businesses.

The two-day event, running from June 29-30, 2026, themed Harnessing Innovation and Technology for Sustainable Development, brought together innovators, researchers, students, technology developers and policymakers to showcase innovations aimed at addressing national development challenges.

The event was officially opened by Principal Secretary for the State Department for Science, Research and Innovation, Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak, and hosted by Open University of Kenya Vice Chancellor Prof. Elijah Omwenga.

In his remarks, Prof. Abdulrazak said innovation has the potential to transform Kenya's economy by fostering entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities.

"Kenya, through innovation, can reach that global status and compete with first-world countries. Innovation creates entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship creates jobs and thus grows our economy. Innovators need to think outside the box and challenge conventional thinking," he said.

King'a used the forum to highlight two flagship initiatives being rolled out by the Authority to modernise anti-counterfeit enforcement.

He explained that the Anti-Counterfeit Integrated Management System is designed as a digital platform that will facilitate real-time intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement operations across agencies involved in combating counterfeit goods.

He also highlighted the Anti-Counterfeit Security Device, which is being operationalised under Section 34B of the Anti-Counterfeit Act.

According to the Authority, the security device introduces a digitally verifiable certification mark that will be affixed to designated goods before they enter the Kenyan market.

Consumers will be able to verify the authenticity of products using smartphones, while enforcement officers will scan goods at border points, warehouses and retail outlets to identify genuine products and detect counterfeit merchandise.

The Authority highlighted that the system is expected to make authentic products self-declaring while generating actionable intelligence to strengthen enforcement operations and market surveillance.

King'a further invited artificial intelligence developers, blockchain specialists, Internet of Things (IoT) innovators and data scientists to collaborate with the Authority through joint research projects, hackathons, pilot deployments and internship programmes.

The Open University of Kenya Innovation Week runs from June 29 to June 30, 2026, with discussions focusing on how technology and innovation can drive sustainable development while supporting economic growth and protecting intellectual property.