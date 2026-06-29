Marsabit police seize about 3,600 litres of cooking oil over suspected customs violations

Police in Marsabit have intercepted a vehicle carrying about 3,600 litres of cooking oil suspected to have entered the country without undergoing customs clearance procedures, in an operation authorities say was based on intelligence-led surveillance.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Moyale towards Marsabit Town, was stopped by officers conducting what police described as "routine security and compliance checks" at a roadblock in Marsabit County.

According to National Police Service, officers acted on credible intelligence before flagging down the vehicle and carrying out a search that led to the discovery of the cooking oil consignment.

"A search revealed that the vehicle was transporting approximately 3,600 litres of cooking oil suspected to have been imported into the country without having undergone the requisite customs clearance procedures," the statement read.

Following the discovery, officers escorted the driver and vehicle to Marsabit Police Station for further investigations.

Police said officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in Marsabit were informed and later visited the station, where they established what authorities described as suspected customs violations.

"Officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Marsabit, were notified and subsequently visited the station, where they confirmed the suspected customs violations," police said.

Authorities said legal and investigative procedures had since been initiated as investigations continue.

The seizure comes amid ongoing efforts by security agencies to combat illicit trade and cross-border smuggling, which officials say continue to undermine the economy and pose risks to consumers.

Police warned that goods imported outside legal channels may bypass quality and safety checks.

"Uncustomed goods pose significant economic, security and public health risks," the statement read.

Authorities added that products entering the market without proper inspection could expose consumers to goods whose standards have not been verified.

"The illicit movement of uncustomed goods also undermines legitimate businesses that comply with tax and regulatory requirements, creating unfair competition and encouraging cross-border smuggling and other forms of economic crime," police said.

The National Police Service said it would continue working with KRA and other agencies to combat smuggling and related offences.