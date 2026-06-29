England fan to sell house to fund World Cup dream

Andy Milne, a die-hard England football fan, has arrived in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and already has tickets for every possible England match up to the final.

To help fund the trip, Milne has put his £350,000 second home in Northwich, Cheshire, on the market.

This will be Milne’s 10th men’s FIFA World Cup, and the retired teacher says he “wouldn’t miss it for the world.” He has also followed England at several European Championships and the Women’s World Cup, proving his dedication to the national team.

The famous Three Lions supporter will spend seven weeks travelling across the USA, Mexico, and Canada following England throughout the tournament.

Milne first gained global attention during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where television cameras frequently captured him celebrating with his replica Jules Rimet trophy. Since then, he has become one of the most recognizable England supporters.

To cut costs, Milne plans to stay with friends across North America while carefully arranging flights, trains, buses and rental cars to attend every possible England match.