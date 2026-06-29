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Ruto commissions Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover near Junction Mall

Nairobi · David Abonyo ·
Ruto commissions Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover near Junction Mall
President William Ruto during the commissioning of the Ngong Road-Naivasha road Flyover in Nairobi on June 29, 2026 PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

Speaking during the launch of the Sh3.8 billion project on Monday, President Ruto said traffic congestion had for years imposed a significant burden on both the economy and the daily lives of Kenyans.

President William Ruto has commissioned the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover near Junction Mall in Nairobi, describing the project as a major investment aimed at reducing congestion, improving road safety and easing movement for thousands of commuters using one of the city's busiest transport corridors.

Speaking during the launch of the Sh3.8 billion project on Monday, President Ruto said traffic congestion had for years imposed a significant burden on both the economy and the daily lives of Kenyans.

"For too long, congestion had a heavy cost on our economy and on the daily lives of our people," he said. "It has delayed workers on their way to earning a living, increased the cost of doing business, kept traders away from customers, and taken precious time away from families."

The President argued that congestion should not be viewed only as a transport challenge but also as an economic issue affecting productivity and growth.

"Every hour lost in traffic is an hour of productivity delayed and opportunity diminished," he said.

According to Ruto, the newly commissioned flyover removes one of Nairobi's longstanding traffic bottlenecks by separating traffic flow while enhancing safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

"This is what modern infrastructure should do: reduce travel time, lower the cost of transport, improve road safety and make cities work better for everyone," he said.

President William Ruto flanked by other government officials during the commissioning of the Ngong Road-Naivasha road Flyover in Nairobi on June 29, 2026 PHOTO/PCS

The President also thanked the Government of Spain for supporting the project, describing the partnership as one based on "mutual respect and a shared commitment to Kenya's development."

He said the flyover forms part of a broader transformation agenda for Nairobi's transport network, highlighting several ongoing projects across the city.

Among them is the Sh3 billion Upper Hill–Kenyatta Avenue flyover project, which he said is currently 60% complete and is expected to improve access to Nairobi's central business district.

Ruto also cited the upgrading of State House Road, access roads to Talanta Sports City and the planned Sh30 billion dualling of the Kiambu Road corridor as part of efforts to remove transport constraints affecting the capital.

He further pointed to Nairobi's Intelligent Transport System project, which will eventually connect more than 210 junctions through real-time traffic management technology.

"We are determined to build a capital city that is efficient, connected, resilient and globally competitive," the President said.

Tags

William Ruto Road safety traffic congestion transport infrastructure Junction Mall Intelligent Transport System Nairobi City Flyovers

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