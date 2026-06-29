NYOTA project warns public over fake Sh36,000 grant notice

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project has disowned a fraudulent online notice falsely claiming that Kenyans could receive up to Sh36,000 through a government youth empowerment programme.

It warned that the viral poster was fake, urged members of the public to verify information through official communication channels, and cautioned against sending money to fraudsters masquerading as programme officials.

In a statement published on its official communication platforms on Monday, NYOTA clarified that the circulating notice neither originated from their station nor from The Standard newspaper, whose branding had been misused.

"The notice currently circulating is fraudulent and did not originate from The Standard Kenya, nor the Project. We encourage the youth and the general public to verify information through official channels before sharing it. For verified updates and official announcements, please follow the Project's official communication platforms."

The fake poster falsely used the branding of a local media house alongside the NYOTA Project's identity and carried a headline claiming, "Sh36,000 Received! President announces support for citizens."

It further claimed that every Kenyan who had not received NYOTA funds could immediately apply for Sh36,000, accompanied by instructions requiring applicants to make a payment before receiving the alleged funds.

The fraudulent message directed users to complete the following steps: "Mpesa, Lipa na Mpesa, Buy Goods and Services, Till Number: 4805059, Amount: Sh200, Confirm and Send. Authorized Manager: Susan. After completing the payment, wait for confirmation via M-PESA. NYOTA Support Authority – Empowering Youth, Transforming Lives."

The project has now clarified that the notice is entirely fraudulent and should not be relied upon.

Its warning comes amid growing concerns over online scams targeting young people through fake government empowerment programmes.

Fraudsters frequently imitate official logos, government branding and media organisations to make deceptive advertisements appear genuine before directing victims to send money through mobile payment platforms.

By publicly disowning the circulating notice, the NYOTA Project urged Kenyans to rely only on verified communication channels whenever seeking information about programme registration, eligibility or funding opportunities.

The project also reminded the public that official announcements are made exclusively through its authorised communication platforms, urging users to confirm any suspicious messages before forwarding them on social media or messaging applications.

Authorities have repeatedly advised Kenyans to remain vigilant against schemes demanding advance payments in exchange for government grants, loans or employment opportunities, noting that fraudsters often exploit public interest in youth empowerment initiatives to steal money from unsuspecting applicants.

The NYOTA Project concluded by reiterating its appeal for vigilance, urging youth and the wider public to verify information through official channels before acting on or sharing any communication claiming to originate from the programme.