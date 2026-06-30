July 17 cut-off for ambulance registration as KMPDC warns of penalties

Ambulance operators across Kenya are racing against time after the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) announced a July 17 deadline for the registration of all ambulances providing emergency medical services, warning that those who fail to comply risk facing enforcement measures.

The directive requires ambulance owners and operators to submit their applications through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Portal as part of a nationwide effort to bring all emergency response providers under a regulated framework.

According to the Council, the registration exercise is intended to strengthen pre-hospital healthcare services, improve emergency response standards and support the rollout of services funded through the Social Health Authority’s Emergency, Critical Care and Chronic Illness Fund.

In the notice, KMPDC called on all ambulance providers to complete the process within the prescribed period.

“Ambulance owners/operators are advised to submit their registration applications through the EMS Portal,” KMPDC said.

The regulator stressed that compliance is mandatory and cautioned operators against ignoring the directive.

“KMPDC remains committed to ensuring quality, safe and accessible emergency medical services for all,” the Council said.

Beyond the registration exercise, KMPDC reminded healthcare providers that Kenyan law only permits licensed practitioners and approved health facilities to offer medical services to the public.

“Section 22 (1) of the CAP 253 states that a person practising as a medical or dental practitioner without being duly licensed commits an offence and shall be liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both,” the Council warned.

The regulator further noted that operating a health institution without the required licence also attracts penalties under the law.

“Further, CAP 253 also states that a person who uses a premise as a health institution, whose premises are not licensed as a health institution, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh10 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both,” KMPDC said.

At the same time, the Council released its 2026 register of approved healthcare practitioners, health facilities and ambulance service providers.

The register includes Kenyan medical practitioners, dental practitioners, community oral health officers, practitioners from East African Community member states, foreign medical professionals, foreign dentists, medical and dental interns, as well as public, private and faith-based health facilities.

KMPDC said the updated register has already been submitted to the Social Health Authority and will be used to determine eligibility for access to Practice 360, the platform used for pre-authorisation approvals.

The Council also announced that foreign healthcare practitioners seeking renewal of their practising licences for 2026 must first secure a letter of no objection from the Ministry of Health.

“All payments are made through the eCitizen platform,” KMPDC said.

Members of the public were encouraged to verify that practitioners and facilities are duly registered before seeking medical services.

The Council said the measures are aimed at protecting patients, improving accountability in healthcare delivery and maintaining public confidence in the country's medical system.